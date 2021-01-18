Indonesian teen who forcefully threw cat for social media 'content' arrested by police

You might have seen this tweet making the rounds on social media.

In the 20-second video, an Indonesian teen is shown flinging a cat into the air, launching the cat with great force. The condition of the cat thereafter is not known.

Allegedly, the teen did the act for the sake of his content on social media.

According to Malay Mail, who cited BeritaHits.id, the incident took place in Central Kalimantan, Indonesia.

Arrested

According to a statement on Murung Raya District Police's Instagram, the police have "summoned the young man and given him a warning".

According to Yahoo News, the police also arrested one of the young man's friends, involved in filming the act.

In the Instagram post, the police appealed for the community to be kind to animals and not abuse them, as well as to use social media responsibly.

The teen has since apologised for his actions in another video, while his friend looked on in silence. Here's a rough translation of the apology:

I'd like to apologise to all Indonesians, especially the Murung Raya community, for the actions I did in the video that went viral on social media. I admit I'm wrong, I promise not to repeat those actions.

Here's the apology video from the Murung Raya District Police's Instagram:

Top image via @Phopi_RA via Malay Mail