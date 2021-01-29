Back

Creator of 'mi goreng' flavour Indomie dies at age 59

Syahindah Ishak | January 29, 2021, 12:11 AM

Nunuk Nuraini, the inventor of Indomie’s various flavours, has passed away on Wednesday (Jan. 27) in Indonesia.

She was 59 years old.

Cause of death not specified

News of her death was announced by Indofood, the company that produces Indomie.

The statement by Indofood said, as reported by Indonesian media Kompas:

"Ibu Hajjah Nunuk Nuraini has passed away and returned peacefully to God."

Indofood, however, did not specify the cause of Nunuk's death.

Invented the classic mi goreng Indomie

According to Coconuts Jakarta, Nunuk was a graduate of Padjadjaran University's food technology department in Bandung, Indonesia.

She worked as a flavour development manager at Indofood's instant noodle division for nearly 30 years.

Nunuk was the one who invented the classic mi goreng Indomie flavour.

Some of her other flavour creations include:

  • Soto

  • Rendang

  • Chicken Curry

  • Sambal Matah

Tribute and condolences

Following the news of her passing, many fans of the popular brand of instant noodles offered their condolences and tributes online.

RIP.

Top images via gustirapi/Twitter.

