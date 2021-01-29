Creator of 'mi goreng' flavour Indomie dies at age 59

Nunuk Nuraini, the inventor of Indomie’s various flavours, has passed away on Wednesday (Jan. 27) in Indonesia.
She was 59 years old.
Cause of death not specified
News of her death was announced by Indofood, the company that produces Indomie.
The statement by Indofood said, as reported by Indonesian media Kompas:
"Ibu Hajjah Nunuk Nuraini has passed away and returned peacefully to God."
Indofood, however, did not specify the cause of Nunuk's death.
Invented the classic mi goreng Indomie
According to Coconuts Jakarta, Nunuk was a graduate of Padjadjaran University's food technology department in Bandung, Indonesia.
She worked as a flavour development manager at Indofood's instant noodle division for nearly 30 years.
Nunuk was the one who invented the classic mi goreng Indomie flavour.
Some of her other flavour creations include:
- Soto
- Rendang
- Chicken Curry
- Sambal Matah
Tribute and condolences
Following the news of her passing, many fans of the popular brand of instant noodles offered their condolences and tributes online.
we just lost Mrs. Nunuk Nuraini, the genius flavor developer of people's beloved instant noodles 'Indomie' today. may her soul rest in love and her legacies will definitely forever live on. you are truly a legend for indonesians. pic.twitter.com/IDn8M682a2— gustirapi (@gustirapi) January 27, 2021
Tribute to bu #nunuknuraini https://t.co/gVcZVxFRKP pic.twitter.com/tEviHLvOPD— apaantuh (@rezabayupanji) January 27, 2021
Goodbye and thank you, Ms. Nunuk Nuraini.— Lynna Scarlet (@lynna_scarlet) January 28, 2021
Without you, #Indomie would've never been that delicious.
May you rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/DxvPmQvGn1
R.I.P Nunuk Nuraini, hero of modern age pic.twitter.com/c3n89CvuX1— Rock N' Roll Mannnn ☮️ (@Altruismee) January 28, 2021
LRT aww that’s really sad... thank you Nunuk Nuraini, your noodles are a gift to the world— Kate @ Goodbyekyuu (@emeraldhyacinth) January 28, 2021
RIP Nunuk Nuraini our hero that saves us on the midnight😔 pic.twitter.com/xQVcDNRer2— Punch Lines (@SovietAntiLGBT) January 28, 2021
RIP.
Top images via gustirapi/Twitter.
