IKEA misprints reusable bags, says 'alamak' & sells them anyway

Its website URL was missing a letter.

Nigel Chua | January 16, 2021, 10:37 AM

Imagine misprinting hundreds of pieces of merchandise and having to own up to your boss, only to be told that your company will be selling the goods anyway.

This apparently happened at IKEA Singapore with its KLAMBY reusable shopping bag, which was wrongly printed with the IKEA website URL missing a letter — as "www.ikea.co.sg" instead of "www.ikea.com.sg".

Owning the mistake

The misprinted bags are now on sale on IKEA's online store, and are in stock at both its physical stores at Alexandra Road and Tampines.

A photo posted by Facebook user Alicia Cho shows the bags on offer for S$1.90, with the Swedish furniture store marketing them as being "limited" and "unique", while candidly acknowledging the mistake with an "alamak..." as well.

Photo via Alicia Cho/Facebook

On the product's signage, where one would typically find a description of the product, IKEA explained:

"At IKEA it's OK to make a mistake.

We printed the wrong website address on the KLAMBY reusable bag but because it's re-usable we won't scrap them.

They're limited edition and they won't be back!"

On IKEA's online store, the bags also appear to have been given the usual photoshoot treatment, misprinting notwithstanding.

Screenshot via IKEA website.

However, there is no indication in the product details that the bag has been wrongly printed.

The mistake may not be apparent to online shoppers, except if they happened to notice that the actual site's URL does not match the one printed on the bags.

Top images via Alicia Cho on Facebook and IKEA's website

