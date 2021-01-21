Back

Man, 38, arrested after foiled attempt at smuggling airsoft gun & grenade launcher replicas into S'pore

Investigations are ongoing.

Jason Fan | January 21, 2021, 05:46 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

A large consignment of airsoft guns and accessories were seized by the Singapore Police Force (SPF), after Immigrations & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers foiled an attempt by a 38-year-old man to smuggle these items into Singapore.

The man was arrested on Jan. 13, 2021, and investigations against the man are ongoing.

Items seized included grenade launcher replicas

On Dec. 28, 2020, ICA officers at Tanjong Pagar Scanning Station noticed anomalies in the scanned images of a container, with a consignment declared as "Construction Sets and Constructional Toys".

Image via Immigration & Checkpoints Authority.

Image via Immigration & Checkpoints Authority.

ICA officers then conducted an un-stuffing operation at the trader's premise, where they uncovered 15 sets of airsoft gun replicas, three sets of grenade launcher replicas and accessories within the consignment.

The SPF then conducted further investigations, and arrested the man two weeks later, seizing a total of 47 airsoft guns and accessories in the process.

According to ICA, this method of concealment is a cause for concern, as similar methods may be used by people with ill intent to smuggle security items into Singapore.

Top image via Immigration & Checkpoints Authority/FB.

These cookies with authentic S’porean flavours are all you need to spice up a muted CNY 2021

Pineapple Bak Kwa, Ondeh Ondeh & Muah Chee Peanut. Wow.

January 21, 2021, 05:58 PM

Biden says Trump left him a 'very generous' letter before leaving Oval Office

Biden said that he will not be immediately revealing the contents of the letter out of respect for Trump.

January 21, 2021, 05:06 PM

Indian state renames dragon fruit to 'lotus' over association with China

Peak nationalism.

January 21, 2021, 05:04 PM

Why is XO sauce called ‘XO’ even though it has no cognac?

A wonderful sauce that makes everything taste better.

January 21, 2021, 05:00 PM

Take home all the plates & bowls that you can fit in this bag for S$88 at Parkway Parade

Don't break them.

January 21, 2021, 04:46 PM

38 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Jan. 21, 2021, including 4 in community

More updates tonight.

January 21, 2021, 04:40 PM

S'pore property agent parodies popular Mandopop song to sell Hougang flat

Genius.

January 21, 2021, 04:01 PM

S'pore welcomes US President Biden's move to rejoin Paris Agreement

As a small, low-lying, island city-state, Singapore is particularly vulnerable to the impact of climate change.

January 21, 2021, 03:38 PM

Prada ambassadors in South Korea & China caught in cheating, child abandonment scandals

Prada has ceased its partnership with Chinese actress Zheng Shuang.

January 21, 2021, 03:11 PM

Shandong man freezes dead wife for 50 years so he can revive her in future

Wow.

January 21, 2021, 03:11 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.