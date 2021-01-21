Man, 38, arrested after foiled attempt at smuggling airsoft gun & grenade launcher replicas into S'pore

A large consignment of airsoft guns and accessories were seized by the Singapore Police Force (SPF), after Immigrations & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers foiled an attempt by a 38-year-old man to smuggle these items into Singapore.

The man was arrested on Jan. 13, 2021, and investigations against the man are ongoing.

Items seized included grenade launcher replicas

On Dec. 28, 2020, ICA officers at Tanjong Pagar Scanning Station noticed anomalies in the scanned images of a container, with a consignment declared as "Construction Sets and Constructional Toys".

ICA officers then conducted an un-stuffing operation at the trader's premise, where they uncovered 15 sets of airsoft gun replicas, three sets of grenade launcher replicas and accessories within the consignment.

The SPF then conducted further investigations, and arrested the man two weeks later, seizing a total of 47 airsoft guns and accessories in the process.

According to ICA, this method of concealment is a cause for concern, as similar methods may be used by people with ill intent to smuggle security items into Singapore.

Top image via Immigration & Checkpoints Authority/FB.