S'porean man builds hyper-realistic replica of 'mama shop' using only recyclable materials

Old-school provision shops, colloquially known as mama shops, used to be an ubiquitous sight in Singapore.

Now, these mama shops are a much rarer sight these days, as they face stiff competition from supermarkets and shopping malls.

One man has taken an interesting approach to paying tribute to these mama shops -- making incredibly realistic replicas using cardboard, waste paper and other recyclable materials.

The attention to detail is unreal

The replica, which is built to a scale of 1:20, is an almost exact copy of Choon Kooi Provision Shop, located in Ang Mo Kio.

The replica captured many intricate details, from the colourful assortment of plastic bags and miniature S-hooks...

To the miniature weighing-scale.

And even the interior of the shop.

At this point, I wouldn't be surprised if there is actual (replica) rubbish inside the miniature bins as well.

You can see a video featuring the miniature mama shop here:

Many other cardboard creations

This is not the only item that the cardboard artist has created.

On his Facebook account, Cheah also shared many other miniature replicas of everyday objects, such as lanterns, HDB flats, and even a pair of Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) boots.

You can see more photographs of the miniature mama shop, or more of Cheah's creations on his Facebook account.

Top image via Wilfred Cheah/FB.