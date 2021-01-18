Huawei founder's daughter mocked for flashy 17-minute video announcing showbiz debut on her birthday

Annabel Yao, 23, is the youngest daughter of Huawei's founder and CEO Ren Zhengfei.

Announced showbiz debut in video

On Jan. 14, Yao announced her showbiz debut with Tian Hao Entertainment in a documentary.

It was supposedly a "special birthday gift" for her, Global Times reported.

The video is a compilation of interviews and footage showing her at gym and dance sessions, being part of meetings with TH Entertainment, as well as studio recording sessions.

In the 17-minute documentary, which was shared on her Weibo page, she was dubbed "the princess who breaks rules", alluding to a young woman who is breaking boundaries and carving out a path for herself.

In the video, Yao said:

"I don't see myself a princess actually. Like many of the people my age, I've had to put in a lot of effort and study hard to get into a good school... After graduating, I've had to keep working hard and trying new things before I could find my life direction."

Yao talked about how she dreams of becoming a star through "hard work", and also spoke about how she had to "work hard" when she was younger.

Yeo had previously caught public attention at 20 after she was invited to attend high society’s annual Le Bal des Débutantes ball in Paris, SCMP reported.

She also passed Britain's Royal Academy of Dance's top-level ballet exam when she was 15, and subsequently went on to study computer science at Harvard University at the age of 17.

Met with criticisms about her privilege

Unfortunately for Yao, the video was not too well-received.

The flashiness of the video was criticised, with netizens mocking the "effort" she put in to get to where she is.

Some pointed out that people would not even know who she is if not for her father, with one saying: "If you really wanted to break boundaries, why do you need to let people know who your father is?"

Many also criticised the "struggles" portrayed in the documentary, such as eating salad in the back of a cab while handling a hectic schedule, and not spending a lot of time with her parents as they lead busy lives.

In the video, she also briefly mentioned her older sister, and how people "like her older sister, but not her".

The negative comments in response to the video drew comparisons with Meng Wanzhou, who is Yeo's half-sister, and also Huawei's chief financial officer.

A comment had said that what she has gone through pales in comparison with what Meng has been through.

The 46-year-old was was detained by the Canadian authorities this month, according to SCMP, reportedly for violating sanctions against Iran. She has since been placed under house arrest.

"You're so different from your sister," a comment said.

The comments weren't all bad though, with some defending her saying that she has the right to choose the kind of life she wants.

Top photo via Annabel Yao/IG.