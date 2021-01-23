Back

Ex-actor Huang Yiliang convicted of assaulting Bangladeshi worker, claims he's 'not that bad'

He threw a wooden plank and a plastic pail at the victim before hitting him with a metal scraper.

Kayla Wong | January 23, 2021, 12:41 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Former actor Ng Aik leong, better known as Huang Yiliang, was convicted on Friday, Jan. 22, of assaulting a Bangladeshi worker with a metal scraper.

Ng often cursed at victim and challenged him to fights

The worker, 34-year-old Jahidul, worked for Ng at his plumbing company, HYL Enterprises, and lived in the same house in a room where tools were kept.

According to court docyments, Jahidul said Ng, now 59, would often enter his room at night, turn on the lights and scold him with vulgarities while pointing a finger at his nose.

Ng would also challenge him to fights, but he would not dare to answer as he was frightened of Ng.

Unable to take the abuse, Jahidul requested several times for Ng to send him back to Bangladesh, but Ng had purportedly refused to do so.

Angry that victim bought cable ties for 50 cents more

A day before the assault happened, Ng had become incensed that Jahidul had bought cable ties for 50 cents more than he was willing to pay.

In a voice recording made by the victim, Ng could be heard saying "for all Singaporean" 50 cents is "nothing", and that he was upset that Jahidul was "low class still like to talk c***".

He added: "People slap you ah understand?"

Hit victim twice on stomach and head with metal scraper

On Dec. 11 in 2018, Jahidul said he had just finished cleaning a ventilation duct at the Singapore Islamic Hub when the assault took place. There was no CCTV at the area he was at.

Ng had become annoyed as he thought the victim had not used enough string to tie a plastic bag over a rubbish pail, which supposedly made it difficult to untie.

Angered, Ng threw a wooden plank at him but missed.

Ng subsequently threw a plastic pail at Jahidul, which hit his buttocks, before using a metal scraper that was used to clean dirt and oil to hit him twice.

He first hit the victim once on his stomach first, before bringing the metal scraper down on his head, resulting in injuries to the victim's torso and scalp.

When the victim tried to take a picture of what was happening to him, Ng pushed his phone away and tried to swing the scraper at his head again.

But this time, Jahidul managed to grab hold of the scraper and the two men tussled over it.

The victim did not let go of the scraper as he was afraid that Ng would "beat [him] up using that".

Besides visible bruises on his head area, there was also a 10cm-long injury on his body, Lianhe Zaobao reported.

Ng claimed victim asked him to beat him

Ng, who was not represented by a lawyer, acted out parts of the scene, and claimed the victim had asked him to beat him, CNA reported.

The Straits Times further reported that Ng claimed that Jahidul had treated him "as his father", and that the victim said: "I allow you to hammer me because I do things so slowly."

But Deputy Public Prosecutor Chong Kee En said "the ridiculousness of the... defence speaks for itself".

He added: "As the victim put it, the accused's story was laughable as no one would have the sense to ask someone else to beat them."

Ng, who is out on bail after paying a S$15,000 bail, told reporters outside of the court that he thinks he is "not that bad".

He then said "thank you" and hurriedly walked when reporters tried to ask him about the details of the case.

Ng, who left Mediacorp in 2008 after working as an actor for more than 20 years, will be sentenced on Feb. 26.

Those convicted of causing hurt with a weapon can be jailed for up to seven years, and fined or caned.

Ng cannot be caned as he is more than 50 years old.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image adapted via Zaobao/YouTube & Google Maps

S'pore suspends yacht license 30 days after party goers spotted on it near Lazarus Island

None of them wore masks.

January 23, 2021, 01:08 PM

Ex-TVB actor Alan Wan & friends accused of not adhering to safe distancing measures in Zouk S'pore

A reader who claims to have witnessed the scene tipped off Shin Min Daily News.

January 23, 2021, 12:41 PM

S$1/plate sushi & all day S$9.90 chirashi don at Northpoint City

Rice time.

January 23, 2021, 12:00 PM

My personal guide to CNY clapbacks

2021 version.

January 23, 2021, 11:30 AM

S'porean photographer, 44, documents disappearing places in S'pore for son

Soft truths to keep Singapore from stalling.

January 23, 2021, 10:30 AM

Ex-SGH nurse jailed 7 weeks for repeatedly going out during SHN period to buy bubble tea, meet pregnant friend

She knew she had to stay home to be quarantined the whole time.

January 23, 2021, 04:07 AM

Paya Lebar Square foodcourt, Bedok Mall & VivoCity among new locations visited by Covid-19 cases

Today's update in full.

January 22, 2021, 11:39 PM

Work-from-home still advised by MOM, NTUC & SNEF, but peak-hour travel in Jan. 2021 up by 11%

The prevailing Safe Management Measures for workplaces are unchanged, even though S'pore is in Phase 3.

January 22, 2021, 09:38 PM

Dog waits outside hospital for 6 days to be reunited with owner

The owner had taken in the dog nine years ago.

January 22, 2021, 09:02 PM

Chinese singers Zhang Bichen & Hua Chenyu admit to having a daughter together

Shookt.

January 22, 2021, 08:21 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.