Hospital restaurant in Thailand starts serving cannabis-infused food after it was de-listed as narcotic

A restaurant at the Chao Phya Abhaibhubejhr hospital in Prachin Buri province, Thailand, has begun serving cannabis-infused food to customers, both Reuters and AFP reported.

The dishes include soup with cannabis shoots, 'happy' pork soup, fried marijuana leaves, and spicy minced meat sprinkled with marijuana.

Hospital touts cultural legacy and health benefits

The doctor who heads the hospital's Centre of Evidence-based Thai Traditional and Herbal Medicine, Pakakrong Kwankhao, highlighted the cultural legacy and health benefits of cannabis cuisine.

She was quoted by AFP as saying:

"Putting cannabis leaves in the food is our culture. In the past before cannabis was banned... we put small amounts as seasoning herbs and we also used it as a herbal remedy."

She added, according to Reuters:

"Cannabis leaves, when put in the food or even a small amount ... will help the patient to recover faster from the illness. The cannabis leaf can improve appetite and make people sleep well, and also be in a mood, in a good mood."

Thailand de-listed many parts of the cannabis plant in 2020 from the narcotics list

The hospital's move follows Thailand's de-listing of the leaves, branches, stems, trunks, bark, fibre and roots of cannabis and hemp in November 2020 as a narcotic, which means state-authorised firms are able to grow the plant, according to the Bangkok Post.

However, the plants' shoots and flowers have not been de-listed as a result of their high drug content.

The Secretary-General of Thailand's Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Paisal Dunkhum, added that de-listing was aimed at allowing the use of cannabis and hemp for personal and healthcare use, and the production of textiles, medicines and herbal products.

As for whether the Thai public is allowed to grow cannabis for such purposes, Paisal added that people who have already been authorised to grow cannabis for community-based enterprises, or community cooperatives, can continue to do so.

There is also no limitation to the number of cannabis plants that such groups or individuals are allowed to grow.

Can Singaporeans take cannabis-infused food while in Thailand?

Do note that the Singapore government treats all Singaporeans who take controlled drugs overseas will be treated as if they had abused drugs in Singapore, upon return.

Something to note if you are thinking of trying some cannabis-infused food in Thailand.

