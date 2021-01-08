Jail for 3 Hong Kong protesters who tied up & seized Chinese state media Global Times reporter

Three protesters were found guilty of rioting and other charges over a demonstration at Hong Kong's airport in 2019, where a journalist from Chinese state media Global Times was assaulted.

On Jan. 8, 2021, Global Times reported that the three protesters were sentenced to four years and three months, five years and three months, and five years and six months in jail respectively.

The sentences meted out to the three protesters are the most severe punishments since the Hong Kong protests took place in 2019.

According to The Standard, the protesters, aged between 20 to 29, were convicted of rioting and assault, and inflicting bodily harm.

The Hong Kong District Court confirmed their involvement in the violence against Fu Guohao through media footage of the incident, but acquitted a fourth defendant as the footage was not clear enough for his case, according to SCMP.

Chinese journalist tied up by protesters in airport

Global Times reporter Fu Guohao had his hands tied up using cable wires and was interrogated by protesters after he was suspected of being from the mainland police during an airport demonstration in Hong Kong between Aug. 13 to 14, 2019.

Some protesters were seen raining blows on Fu, and was eventually sent to the hospital via ambulance.

"Radical protesters at the airport beat and tied him up, claiming that he had taken photos of them. Rioters told other reporters at the terminal that they searched Fu's bag and found a T-shirt with a banner saying, "I love Hong Kong Police," so they attacked him," Global Times reported, describing the airport demonstration as "riots".

