Back

S'pore to have 21°C weekend weather from Jan. 8 - 10, 2021 as monsoon surge brings heavy rain

Wet, wet, wet.

Joshua Lee | January 08, 2021, 06:08 PM

Events

SIM Professional Development and Enterprise Learning

There is a monsoon surge developing and it is forecast to bring heavy rain to Singapore over the January 8 to 10, 2020 weekend.

The National Environment Agency (NEA) made the announcement via a Facebook post on January 8.

"The rain is expected to be persistent and last over this weekend. This will bring cool and windy conditions, with daily minimum temperatures dipping to 21-22°C in some places."

A monsoon surge brought two days of continuous rain over Singapore just a week ago, bringing flash floods and causing minor inconveniences to Singaporeans.

The amount of rainfall on January 2 was among the highest received in 39 years

To keep updated on the latest weather forecast, you can visit the NEA website, Meteorological Service Singapore's website, or download the myENV app and/or MSS’ [email protected] app.

Related article:

Top image by Joshua Lee.

S’pore woman, 65, gets jail for lying to MOH about not frequently meeting man, 71, while infected with Covid-19

The woman was part of the SAFRA Jurong cluster.

January 08, 2021, 07:30 PM

VJC students build ridiculously detailed campus on Minecraft, that took over 1,000 hours, for virtual open house

Game on.

January 08, 2021, 07:18 PM

Tesla coming to S'pore 'soon', currently recruiting employees

Woah.

January 08, 2021, 06:32 PM

Popular Hong Kong bakery Hang Heung opens 2nd S'pore outlet at Raffles City

January 08, 2021, 06:10 PM

Orchard Road cafe with cute menu now lavishly decorated with cherry blossoms

Do it for the 'gram.

January 08, 2021, 06:08 PM

Food delivery rider sent flying by turning car at Bukit Batok, rider's view likely blocked by car in yellow box

The rider appeared to be unable to cushion his fall.

January 08, 2021, 06:01 PM

S'pore company creates CNY-themed Uno parody in response to US mahjong tiles debacle

Meant for "stylish Chinese masses".

January 08, 2021, 05:04 PM

M'sian woman apologises for lying, creating fake boyfriend to manipulate 'best friend' for 2 years

Her lies were exposed in December 2020.

January 08, 2021, 04:48 PM

73-year-old Thai man arrested for allegedly shooting funeral guest who did not wear mask

Both the suspect and victim reportedly did not get along.

January 08, 2021, 04:44 PM

Dwayne Johnson gifts S$40,000 truck to friend who helped him when he was homeless

He also shared how his friend helped him buy his first car when he was 15.

January 08, 2021, 04:29 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.