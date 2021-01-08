S'pore to have 21°C weekend weather from Jan. 8 - 10, 2021 as monsoon surge brings heavy rain

There is a monsoon surge developing and it is forecast to bring heavy rain to Singapore over the January 8 to 10, 2020 weekend.

The National Environment Agency (NEA) made the announcement via a Facebook post on January 8.

"The rain is expected to be persistent and last over this weekend. This will bring cool and windy conditions, with daily minimum temperatures dipping to 21-22°C in some places."

A monsoon surge brought two days of continuous rain over Singapore just a week ago, bringing flash floods and causing minor inconveniences to Singaporeans.

The amount of rainfall on January 2 was among the highest received in 39 years

To keep updated on the latest weather forecast, you can visit the NEA website, Meteorological Service Singapore's website, or download the myENV app and/or MSS’ [email protected] app.

Related article:

Top image by Joshua Lee.