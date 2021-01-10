S'porean makes Hokkien mee, siew mai, bibimbap from felt & they're realistic AF

If you're the sort who loves to play with your food, this is for you.

Singaporean author Lianne Ong runs Heartfelt Makan, a toy shop that sells cute felt toys which resemble food.

They are made of felt and polyester filler.

Prices range from S$5.50 (for a sunny side up egg) to S$56 (bibimbap). They're not cheap, but their price is indicative of the quality and skill put into making these works of art.

Here's a look at some of the toy food Ong offers.

Do note that these small felt toys are not recommended for children aged three years and below.

Heartfelt Makan accepts payment via credit card, bank transfer, and PayPal.

They deliver islandwide for a flat delivery fee of S$6. There is free shipping within Singapore for orders above S$120.

You can head over to Heartfelt Makan's website to purchase these and gawk at more fancy toy food.

All images via Heartfelt Makan.