S'porean makes Hokkien mee, siew mai, bibimbap from felt & they're realistic AF

Looks good enough to eat, but please don't.

Joshua Lee | January 10, 2021, 09:36 AM

If you're the sort who loves to play with your food, this is for you.

Singaporean author Lianne Ong runs Heartfelt Makan, a toy shop that sells cute felt toys which resemble food.

They are made of felt and polyester filler.

Prices range from S$5.50 (for a sunny side up egg) to S$56 (bibimbap). They're not cheap, but their price is indicative of the quality and skill put into making these works of art.

Here's a look at some of the toy food Ong offers.

Samgyetang (Korean ginseng chicken soup) S$48, featuring detachable chicken wings and drumsticks.

Bibimbap (S$56, add S$5 for bowl) featuring beef, cucumber, sprouts, carrot, shitake mushrooms, egg and gojuchang sauce.

Hainanese Chicken Rice, S$26 (add S$8.70 for the red plate and drumstick).

Nasi Lemak Set, S$26 (add S$14.40 for the banana leaf plate, otak otak and chicken drumstick).

ABC soup, S$30.

Teochew steamed pomfret, S$38

Yong Tau Foo, S$30

Bak Zhang, S$13

Fishball noodles, S$24

Hokkien Mee, S$22.

Siew Mai (S$16), Har Gao (S$16)

A custom-made Japanese meal set featuring sushi, a fried cutlet (katsu) and edamame beans.

Kueh Bahulu, part of an assorted kueh set (S$39) which come with Kueh Makmur, Pineapple Tart, Cornflake Cluster, Kueh Sugi and Kueh Dahlia as well.

Do note that these small felt toys are not recommended for children aged three years and below.

Heartfelt Makan accepts payment via credit card, bank transfer, and PayPal.

They deliver islandwide for a flat delivery fee of S$6. There is free shipping within Singapore for orders above S$120.

You can head over to Heartfelt Makan's website to purchase these and gawk at more fancy toy food.

All images via Heartfelt Makan. 

