Halal dim sum & durian-infused dishes available at Jewel Changi Airport

Halal-certified eatery Four Seasons Restaurant is known for its durian-infused dishes including the unique durian hotpot.

Halal dim sum

In Dec. 2020, the F&B establishment has launched a variety of dim sum offerings as part of its menu.

The dim sum menu includes egg tarts, spring rolls, har gao, siew mai and more.

For now, however, it is only available on Mondays to Fridays, from 12pm to 6pm.

Durian specialties from S$9++

Apart from dim sum, Four Seasons Restaurant also serves other durian specialties including Mao Shan Wang Durian Pizza (S$26++) and Durian Hot Pot (S$35++).

As well as other options like Kampong Durian Fried Rice (S$18) and Crispy Durian Roll (S$9).

Details

Four Seasons Durians Restaurant

Jewel Changi Airport, 78 Airport Boulevard, #B2-227/228 , Singapore 819666

Opening Hours: 11am to 9pm, daily

