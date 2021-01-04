Back

Halal dim sum & durian-infused dishes available at Jewel Changi Airport

Yum.

Fasiha Nazren | January 04, 2021, 04:28 PM

Events

PSB Academy Open House 2020

01 January 2021 - 07 December 2020

Halal-certified eatery Four Seasons Restaurant is known for its durian-infused dishes including the unique durian hotpot.

Halal dim sum

In Dec. 2020, the F&B establishment has launched a variety of dim sum offerings as part of its menu.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Four Seasons Restaurant (@fourseasonsrestaurant.sg)

The dim sum menu includes egg tarts, spring rolls, har gao, siew mai and more.

For now, however, it is only available on Mondays to Fridays, from 12pm to 6pm.

Durian specialties from S$9++

Apart from dim sum, Four Seasons Restaurant also serves other durian specialties including Mao Shan Wang Durian Pizza (S$26++) and Durian Hot Pot (S$35++).

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Four Seasons Restaurant (@fourseasonsrestaurant.sg)

Durian Hot Pot (S$35). Photo by Olivia Lin

As well as other options like Kampong Durian Fried Rice (S$18) and Crispy Durian Roll (S$9).

Crispy Durian Roll (S$9). Photo by Olivia Lin

Kampong Mao Shan Wang Durian Fried Rice (S$18). Photo by Olivia Lin

Details

Four Seasons Durians Restaurant

Jewel Changi Airport, 78 Airport Boulevard, #B2-227/228 , Singapore 819666

Opening Hours: 11am to 9pm, daily

Come follow us on IG!

Top image from @fourseasonsrestaurant's Instagram page and Olivia Lin.

24 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Jan. 4, no new locally transmitted cases

More updates will be shared by MOH this evening.

January 04, 2021, 03:18 PM

Brotherbird cafe reopens at Bali Lane with fried croissants with soft serve

Expect queues.

January 04, 2021, 02:52 PM

MPs must uphold high standards of conduct & decorum as Parliament starts livestream: Iswaran

No playing to the gallery.

January 04, 2021, 02:51 PM

Migrant worker uses boom lift to rescue child standing on third-storey ledge of Hougang flat

The child was rescued before SCDF arrived.

January 04, 2021, 02:30 PM

Police may access TraceTogether data for investigations: Desmond Tan

Under the Criminal Procedure Code.

January 04, 2021, 02:30 PM

Punggol Field right turn arrow only 10s long, extended after residents complain about massive jam, being late

Vehicles were facing a 'significant lag' in making a right turn.

January 04, 2021, 02:28 PM

Gardens by the Bay's free light & sound show 'Garden Rhapsody' returns from Jan. 8, 2021

Pretty mesmerising.

January 04, 2021, 01:59 PM

Workers complete slope repair at slip road along TPE in less than a day

Kudos to the workers.

January 04, 2021, 01:30 PM

Public can now watch livestream of S'pore Parliament sessions from Jan. 4

Minister for Communications and Information S Iswaran previously said that the government agreed in-principle to the livestreaming of parliamentary proceedings.

January 04, 2021, 01:17 PM

New Bukit Panjang bus terminal opening from Jan. 23, 2021, 2 bus routes extended

The bus terminal will be the terminating point for buses in Bukit Panjang.

January 04, 2021, 12:43 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.