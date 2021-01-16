First Look: Hakken! opens at Plaza Singapura, has over 2,600 official anime merchandise & figurines

MUSE Communication Singapore, a renowned anime licensor and distributor, has opened Hakken!, their first physical outlet.

Anime retail shop with various goods

Most fans of anime, manga and pop-culture might be familiar with MUSE through the anime-related events and conventions.

Now, MUSE will bring in over 2,600 official goods from 21 licensed anime titles to their first permanent physical store.

It spans 2,200 square feet and it'll be open to the public from Jan. 16.

Customers will first be greeted with two life-sized figurines of Ram and Rem from Re:Zero − Starting Life in Another World.

A wide selection of official goods are available for sale, including that from Re:Zero, and other popular series such as Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba/ and Fate Grand Order.

Other notable series featured in-store include Twisted Wonderland, Cells at Work, That Time I got Reincarnated as a Slime Arknights, and Sword Art Online, and the hit Chinese series Mo Dao Zu Shi as well.

Other goods include popular items from Sanrio, baby emperor penguin Koupenchan and Tanuki to Kitsune, an adorable duo of a raccoon and a fox.

Themed Feature section

Hakken! also features a "Themed Feature" section - currently, the section is highlighting the Demon Slayer series, with standees of their characters and related goods displayed for sale.

The section is open to guest appearances by popular local and overseas cosplayers in the near future as well.

Customers can take photos and videos with the standees and props - there's even a dynamic background that changes every few minutes, which makes it ideal for photo-taking opportunities.

To celebrate their grand opening, Hakken! is having a 10 percent off sale storewide, with the first 1,000 customers receiving a special Hakken! folder and a S$5 shop voucher.

Hakken!

Address: Plaza Singapura, 68 Orchard Road, #07-08.

Operating Hours: 10am to 10pm daily

Website: https://www.hakkenonline.com/

All images by Tan Guan Zhen