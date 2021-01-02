Back

940,000 households in S'pore will receive double their regular GST Voucher-U-Save rebates for FY 2020

Double.

Nyi Nyi Thet | January 02, 2021, 11:07 AM

As part of the Care and Support Package announced in 2020's Unity Budget, about 940,000 households will receive double their regular GST Voucher – U-Save.

Of these households, about 155,000 larger families will receive 2.5 times their regular GSTV – U-Save rebate.

The Government will be disbursing a total of S$630 million to support households in managing their household expenses under GSTV – U-Save for FY2020, which begins on April 1, 2020 and ends on March 31, 2021.

Households living in 1- and 2-room HDB flats typically receive GSTV-U-Save rebates amounting to three to four months of their utility bills.

They will receive rebates equivalent to at least six to eight months of their utility bills, together with the GSTV – U-Save Special Payment given last year.

For households living in 3- and 4-room HDB flats, their regular GSTV – U-Save rebates work out to about one to two months of their utility bills.

They will now receive support which is equivalent to at least two to four months of their utility bills.

Here is a table detailing the rebates.

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat also posted the announcement on Facebook:

