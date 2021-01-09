'Cute AF': Woman impressed after guy creates Google Form to ask her out on date

Asking someone out can be a nerve-wracking experience. And deciding where to go? Potentially nightmarish.

While some might prefer to have a casual chat to find out more about the other person, one man decided to take the initiative to find out more about his date's preferences. Using Google Forms.

The woman tweeted about her experience, sharing screenshots of their conversation.

He had asked if she's "free at the moment", then popped her a link to a Google Form.

According to the screenshots she shared, the Google Form had a meme and some accompanying questions on the activities she would like to do while on the date.

These included going to a cafe, a park, or the movies. He also left an option where she was free to suggest any other locations.

One question also asked when she was available for the date.

In her tweet, she also said that it was "CUTE AF" that he did up a form.

And for those wondering how it's going, she posted an update on Jan. 4, saying that she had chosen to go to the zoo. But due to the rain, they went to the aquarium instead.

so i chose to go to zoo but its raining all day so we went to aquaria instead pic.twitter.com/ejNZro57Hf — manis (@momothedinoo) January 4, 2021

Cute.

Top photo via momothedinoo/Twitter.