S$1 abalone on sale at some Giant supermarket outlets

Selling fast.

Julia Yeo | January 24, 2021, 04:06 PM

Select Giant supermarket outlets are selling frozen thawed mini abalones at S$1 per piece for a limited time.

Abalone on sale at S$1 each

Facebook users in a local community group shared about the deal during the weekend, on Jan. 23 and Jan. 24.

According to a user in the Facebook group, the sale is available at Giant outlets in Jurong West, Bukit Batok, and Bishan.

One user shared that it was not available at the hypermart outlet in Suntec City.

The abalones unsurprisingly flew off the shelves quickly, but one user commented that the items were restocked this morning when he went to check.

Frozen thawed prawns on sale

One user also shared that frozen thawed Vannamei prawns are also on sale, for S$1.50 per 100g, 34 per cent off the original price.

They are also available on Giant's online store for S$7.50 per 500g.

Nice.

Top image via Let's Go Singapore/FB

