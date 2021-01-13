Back

Genki Sushi opening at NEX on Jan. 19, first 100 dine-in customers get free plate of Salmon Mentai

More things to look forward to.

Siti Hawa | January 13, 2021, 10:56 AM

Events

Genki Sushi has been expanding and has recently opened new outlets at places like Hillion Mall and Plaza Singapura.

The latest outlet to arrive on our shores will be located at NEX and is slated to open on Jan. 19, 2021 at 11am.

Genki offers a wide variety of sushi, hand rolls, rice bowls, gyoza, udon and sashimi on its menu.

View the menu here.

Opening offers

To celebrate its opening, Genki is offering some opening promotions on Jan. 19:

    • The first 100 dine-in transactions will receive a free plate of Salmon Mentai.

    • Diners will receive a free cooler bag with a minimum spend of S$50.

View the full list of Genki Sushi outlets here.

