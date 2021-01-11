Back

GE2020 ballot papers & other documents to be incinerated on Jan. 16 at Tuas incineration plant

Burn.

Nyi Nyi Thet | January 11, 2021, 03:38 PM

Events

SIM Professional Development and Enterprise Learning

Ballot papers and other documents used in the election will be transported to the Tuas South Incineration Plant to be incinerated.

In accordance with the Parliamentary Elections Act (Chapter 218), ballot papers and other documents used in an election were sealed and retained in safe custody at the Supreme Court for a period of six months.

This is to ensure secrecy of the vote.

As mentioned in the Elections Department’s (ELD) press release on October 5, 2020, a copy of the register of electors for polling district PN23 of Pasir Ris-Punggol Group Representation Constituency (GRC) was accidentally sealed in a box containing ballot papers.

At the end of the six months after the poll, the contents of the ballot boxes must all be destroyed unless otherwise directed by Order of the President.

According to ELD's October 2020 release, the President directed the Returning Officer to retrieve the copy of the register of electors for Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC.

ELD said that the box will be opened at the Supreme Court for the register to be retrieved, so that a list of electors in PN23 who did not vote at the election can be prepared.

The box will then be re-sealed and sent for destruction, together with the other boxes.

Due to Covid-19, ELD will be putting in place safe management measures during the proceedings at both the Supreme Court and the incineration plant.

This includes limiting the number of representatives from political parties who can be present to witness the proceedings.

ELD has reached out to the political parties to nominate their respective representatives.

Top image © Lim Wei Xiang for Mothership.

22 new Covid-19 cases reported in S'pore on Jan. 11, no locally-transmitted cases

This brings the total number of cases to 58,929.

January 11, 2021, 03:27 PM

21°C temperatures could continue to Jan. 12 if rainy weather persists: NEA

Cool.

January 11, 2021, 03:04 PM

2020 O-Level results: 85.4% score at least 5 passes, slightly higher than 2019 cohort

85.2 per cent of the cohort scored at least five passes.

January 11, 2021, 03:00 PM

Old-school tables at void decks given unique perspective with S'porean man's photography

Pretty.

January 11, 2021, 02:49 PM

US moves to ease diplomatic restrictions with Taiwan mere days before Biden takes office

The move is seen as a trap for the incoming Biden administration.

January 11, 2021, 02:41 PM

Community cat becomes 'security guard' after kind human constructs 'guard house' to keep it dry

The neighbourhood has never been safer.

January 11, 2021, 02:01 PM

2 M'sian Cabinet ministers test positive for Covid-19 in 2 days

Other close contacts have been advised to undergo screening as soon as possible.

January 11, 2021, 01:26 PM

Marché has weekday 1-for-1 deal on potato rosti at 3 outlets from now till Jan. 21

Customers have to spend at least S$20 to redeem the deal, however. 

January 11, 2021, 01:25 PM

Wedding in China cancelled after groom buys bra that was too small for bride

It was interpreted as a sign of disrespect.

January 11, 2021, 01:05 PM

Audi catches fire along PIE on Jan. 6, no injuries reported

The cause of fire is under investigation.

January 11, 2021, 12:56 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.