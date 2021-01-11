GE2020 ballot papers & other documents to be incinerated on Jan. 16 at Tuas incineration plant

Ballot papers and other documents used in the election will be transported to the Tuas South Incineration Plant to be incinerated.

In accordance with the Parliamentary Elections Act (Chapter 218), ballot papers and other documents used in an election were sealed and retained in safe custody at the Supreme Court for a period of six months.

This is to ensure secrecy of the vote.

As mentioned in the Elections Department’s (ELD) press release on October 5, 2020, a copy of the register of electors for polling district PN23 of Pasir Ris-Punggol Group Representation Constituency (GRC) was accidentally sealed in a box containing ballot papers.

At the end of the six months after the poll, the contents of the ballot boxes must all be destroyed unless otherwise directed by Order of the President.

According to ELD's October 2020 release, the President directed the Returning Officer to retrieve the copy of the register of electors for Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC.

ELD said that the box will be opened at the Supreme Court for the register to be retrieved, so that a list of electors in PN23 who did not vote at the election can be prepared.

The box will then be re-sealed and sent for destruction, together with the other boxes.

Due to Covid-19, ELD will be putting in place safe management measures during the proceedings at both the Supreme Court and the incineration plant.

This includes limiting the number of representatives from political parties who can be present to witness the proceedings.

ELD has reached out to the political parties to nominate their respective representatives.

