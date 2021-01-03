Back

75 men, aged 16-54, arrested in S'pore for being suspected gang members

Detention without trial is provided for under the Criminal Law (Temporary Provisions) Act.

Belmont Lay | January 03, 2021, 04:22 PM

Events

Jurong Lake Gardens Light Up

18 December 2020 - 03 January 2021

Jurong Lake Gardens

The Singapore police arrested 75 men on suspicion of being members of unlawful societies.

Those arrested were aged 16 to 54.

The arrests took place at various locations islandwide, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said in a release after it wrapped up a week-long operation that ended on Dec. 30, 2020.

The police said they have stepped up enforcement operations to deter gang activities that threaten public safety.

"Proactive checks were conducted at various congregation hotspots, including F&B outlets and shopping malls, to suppress secret society activities," the police said.

The enforcement operations involved the Criminal Investigation Department, Central Police Division, Clementi Police Division, Tanglin Police Division, Ang Mo Kio Police Division, Bedok Police Division and Woodlands Police Division.

Offenders may be fined up to S$5,000, jailed up for up to three years or both, if found guilty of being a gang member.

Another 24 men were arrested for being suspected members of unlawful societies during an operation announced earlier.

"The police will continue to monitor the situation and conduct enforcement operations islandwide to take action against gang activities that threaten public safety," the police said.

"The police have zero tolerance towards secret society activities and will not hesitate to take strong action, in accordance with the law, against those who choose to be associated with gangs."

Detention without trial is provided for under the Criminal Law (Temporary Provisions) Act.

Members of the public should steer clear of secret society activities and report those involved in such unlawful activities to the police immediately, the police added.

All photos via Singapore Police Force

Nature lover tells woman off for trying to remove sea anemone from Sisters' Island Marine Park seabed

The woman was armed with a bucket.

January 03, 2021, 04:08 PM

35 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Jan. 3, no new locally transmitted cases

Further updates will be shared by MOH this evening.

January 03, 2021, 03:26 PM

SMRT bus captain lauded for using umbrella to shelter commuters & carrying stroller during downpour on Dec. 31, 2020

Yay to more wholesome moments like these.

January 03, 2021, 02:34 PM

Mini-landslide in Outram due to heavy rain

Everything is soaked.

January 03, 2021, 02:03 PM

Commercial plane crash deaths rise in 2020 despite fewer flights due to Covid-19

Findings reveal that there is no correlation between air traffic levels and the number of accidents.

January 03, 2021, 12:47 PM

Domestic helper films TikTok video of her bathing elderly man leading to outrage online in S'pore

The original video did not censor the man's face.

January 03, 2021, 12:28 PM

Heavy rain-induced mini landslide destroys monsoon drain railings beside slip road into Loyang Ave

Too much rain.

January 03, 2021, 11:16 AM

Woman in Hougang makes box with towel shelter for cat with nowhere to hide during heavy rain across S'pore

The cat was completely wet.

January 03, 2021, 04:54 AM

33 imported cases in S'pore, 17 more discharged on Jan. 2, 2021

Cases came from countries such as India, U.S., Indonesia, and Malaysia.

January 03, 2021, 12:00 AM

Police investigating 44 people who allegedly had gathering at Boon Lay office on Jan. 1 at 1.20am

New year.

January 02, 2021, 09:48 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.