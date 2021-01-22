30% of S'poreans said they gained weight during Covid-19 pandemic

Some 30 per cent of Singaporeans said they gained weight during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The average increase was around 5kg.

About the survey

This finding was made by marketing research company Ipsos in an online study to find out how health choices have changed during the pandemic.

Other findings were culled from the survey with 500 respondents, aged between 21 and 74, who were interviewed between Oct. 23 and Nov. 6.

What survey found

Although the survey found that some people in Singapore gained weight during the past 12 months of the pandemic, weight loss is a persistent issue.

The survey revealed that:

- 40 per cent of respondents in Singapore said they have been exercising more

- 55 per cent of respondents in Singapore said they are trying to lose weight

- 25 per cent of respondents in Singapore said they are trying to lose weight gained during the pandemic

- 70 per cent of respondents in Singapore want to lose weight not gained during the pandemic

- 70 per cent of respondents in Singapore said they want to lose weight to reduce risk of suffering severe symptoms if they get Covid-19

- 24 per cent of respondents in Singapore said the perceived risk of Covid-19 is motivating them to try to lose weight to reduce the risk of severe Covid-19 symptoms

Exercise the preferred method

The most popular way to slim down was to get more exercise, the survey found.

The next most popular method was to reduce one's food intake and eating healthily without dieting.

However, just 10 per cent said that they will opt to abstain from meat and alcohol.

The easier habit to kick appears to be consuming sweetened food.

Some 65 per cent could cut down or forgo sugar.

Half of the respondents said companies and governments could introduce cheaper healthy food to help people lose weight.

Around 20 per cent hoped to see more green public spaces available for exercise, while 15 per cent wished for healthier ingredients in processed foods.

