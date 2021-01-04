Back

Iconic 22m heritage tree at Fort Canning Park collapses after intense rainfall

Heritage trees are vulnerable to extreme wet weather.

Zhangxin Zheng | January 04, 2021, 11:30 AM

Events

PSB Academy Open House 2020

01 January 2021 - 07 December 2020

A grandiose heritage tree at Fort Canning Park has collapsed as a result of the torrential rain over the weekend.

This is what it looked like before the collapse:

Photo by Quek Kwang Yong/Facebook.

Fallen heritage tree on Jan. 2:

Photo by Bert Grobben/Facebook.

Fallen heritage tree

The incident happened at about 9:40am on Jan. 2 2021.

The National Parks Board (NParks) was alerted that the 22m heritage tree, a Burmese Banyan (Ficus kurzii), had fallen.

A Burmese Banyan can grow up to 30m tall and has distinct aerial roots.

This particular Burmese Banyan is one of the three in Singapore that has been recognised as a heritage tree.

A tree can be nominated as a heritage tree if it has a girth of more than five metres and/or has botanical, social, historical, cultural or aesthetic value.

Soil failure due to intense rain

According to Ryan Lee, the Group Director of Fort Canning Park & Istana, National Parks Board (NParks), the tree had lost its grip as a result of a soil failure due to the consecutive days of intense rain.

The tree has collapsed onto the pavement and damaged a section of the sheltered escalators from Jubilee Park leading up to Fort Canning Hill.

Fortunately, there were no visitors in the vicinity at that time.

Removal works are in progress and the escalators are closed off until further notice, Lee said.

Visitors can still access Fort Canning Hill through Canning Rise and a series of staircases from Jubilee Park.

Here's a before and after comparison as compiled by a park user:

Photo by Quek Kwang Yong/Facebook.

Photo by Quek Kwang Yong/Facebook.

A few slopes islandwide have given way after the heavy rain pelted down for more than a day.

Top photo by Quek Kwang Yong/Facebook

Bandung desserts back at McDonald's S'pore

Nice.

January 04, 2021, 11:01 AM

Long queue as well for super delicious First Street Teochew Fish Soup at BreadTalk IHQ in Tai Seng

It brought its queue with it.

January 04, 2021, 04:11 AM

35 imported Covid-19 cases on Jan. 3, including cargo pilot from US & parent from India visiting S'porean child

There are no new locally-transmitted cases today.

January 03, 2021, 11:03 PM

Covid-19 case self-medicated after getting a fever, did not declare symptoms for another 10 days

All the remaining crew members of the vessel have been placed on quarantine. 

January 03, 2021, 10:59 PM

How a S'porean engineer became a private pilot so he could fly a plane by himself

Soft truths to keep Singapore from stalling.

January 03, 2021, 10:17 PM

S'pore authorities looking into 2 Covid-19 cases in marine sector that possibly breached safety measures

More than 20,000 marine sector employees will undergo additional Covid-19 tests.

January 03, 2021, 09:18 PM

Planes flying into S'pore can be quite full with no safe distancing between passengers

But it's okay.

January 03, 2021, 09:03 PM

Doraemon x Gucci collaboration: Over 50 bags, shoes & clothes available for pre-order online

70s vibes.

January 03, 2021, 07:58 PM

RSAF uses helicopter to take man with critical condition on cruise ship in high seas to SGH on New Year's Day

First rescue mission of the year.

January 03, 2021, 05:40 PM

Larry King, 87, hospitalised due to Covid-19

Veteran talk show host has had a history of health problems.

January 03, 2021, 05:40 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.