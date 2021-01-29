Xiao Yao Ge eatery in Jurong East closed 10 days because diners less than 1m apart

Six F&B outlets and 131 individuals have been fined after breaching Safe Management Measures (SMMs).

Another four outlets have been ordered to close for the same reason.

According to a press release by the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE), these breaches were found during stepped-up inspections by government agencies on F&B premises, malls, and other public spaces on Jan. 22 and 23.

Four F&B outlets ordered to close

The four F&B outlets were ordered to close for 10 days.

Xiao Yao Ge, located in Jurong East, had seated different groups of diners less than one metre apart on Jan. 23.

This was reportedly the outlet's third offence.

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has issued an order requiring Xiao Yao Ge to close for 10 days from Jan. 28 to Feb. 6.

Main Entrance, located in Chinatown, was found to have allowed a gathering of more than eight individuals, failed to conduct temperature checks at the entrance, and allowed customers to make speeches on Jan. 23.

Under the current Covid-19 regulations, F&B establishments cannot allow any speeches or recitals by customers.

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) has issued an order requiring Main Entrance to close for 10 days from Jan. 26 to Feb. 4.

Killiney Kopitiam at Lucky Plaza was found to have failed to conduct temperature checks at the entrance and to ensure that its customers performed SafeEntry check-ins for contact tracing on Jan. 26.

STB has issued an order requiring Killiney Kopitiam to close for 10 days, from Jan. 27 to Feb. 5. The outlet had previously already been fined S$1,000 on Aug. 3 and S$2,000 on Nov. 2 for similar infringements.

Tian Ya Hai Jiao KTV in Kampong Glam, which had received approval to pivot their operations to F&B, was found serving alcohol to diners past 10:30pm on Jan. 10.

The Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) has issued an order requiring the KTV to close the premises for 10 days from Jan. 23 to Feb. 1.

Six F&B outlets and 27 individuals fined

Four F&B outlets were fined S$1,000 each for breaching SMMs, and two outlets were fined S$2,000 each for repeat offences.

These outlets, all located in Chinatown, are:

Dong Bei Ren Jia, 22 Upper Cross Street

Mei Heong Yuen Dessert, 76 Temple Street (repeat offender)

Spring Court Restaurant, 52/56 Upper Cross Street

Lao Si Chuan Dou Hua Zhuang, 46 Temple Street

The Hot Pot Gathering, 32 Upper Cross Street (repeat offender)

The Temple Restaurant, 25 Trengganu Street

Breaches included seating groups of diners less than one metre apart, accepting bookings for more than eight individuals, and seating a group of more than eight individuals together.

Nine individuals from The Temple Restaurant and 18 individuals from Main Entrance were each fined S$300 for gathering in groups that were larger than eight.

104 individuals fined for SMM breaches at parks and beaches

104 people were fined for breaching SMMs on Jan. 23 and 24 in parks and beaches managed by the National Parks Board (NParks).

These breaches included gathering in groups of more than eight people and intermingling.

In Changi Beach Park alone, 27 individuals were each fined S$300 for breaching SMMs on the two days.

NParks will continue to step up enforcement at parks and beaches.

Two F&B Operators to be charged in court

URA has filed charges by two F&B operators — Mark Enterprise Pte Ltd and Kim’s Place Seafood Restaurant Pte Ltd — for breaches under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations 2020.

Mark Enterprise, which operates Try Again at 17 Circular Road, had allegedly continued business operations on Jul. 18, 2020 despite being issued an order to close its premises for 10 days from Jul. 18 to 27 for multiple SMM infringements previously.

Charges were also filed against Kim’s Place Seafood Restaurant Pte Ltd, which operates Kim’s Place Seafood at 45 Joo Chiat Place, and Singapore Straits Wine Company Pte Ltd.

Kim’s Place Seafood allegedly allowed gatherings of more than five people split across multiple tables. It also allowed karaoke activities on its premises on Sep. 7 and 12, 2020.

For the breaches, the operator was also issued two closure orders totalling 30 days, from Jan. 6 to Feb. 4, 2021.

Singapore Straits Wine Company allegedly organised a company gathering at Kim’s Place Seafood on Sep. 7, which involved 26 staff. The 26 individuals have each been fined S$300.

Both Mark Enterprise Pte Ltd and Kim’s Place Seafood Restaurant Pte Ltd will be charged in court on Feb. 2.

Invincible (BBCM) Pte Ltd, which URA had filed charges against last month, will be charged in court on the same day.

Advisory for upcoming CNY period

MSE also issued an advisory to the public about the upcoming Chinese New Year period, referencing the re-emergence of clusters in the local community in the past few weeks.

Last year, MSE wrote, Singapore saw the emergence of large Covid-19 clusters stemming from Chinese New Year gatherings.

MSE encourages members of the public to continue to stay vigilant, follow rules, and observe SMMs:

"We must not jeopardise the progress that we have made thus far. [...] We all have to play our part so that the sacrifices we have made will not be in vain."

This Chinese New Year, the Multi-Ministry Taskforce announced on Jan. 22, households are limited to having eight visitors per day, and individuals should limit themselves to visiting at most two households per day.

In addition, when tossing yusheng, diners must wear masks and cannot shout auspicious phrases.

Diners are also not allowed to book multiple tables for groups that are larger than eight people, unless the diners are from the same household.

Intermingling across different tables is not allowed.

MSE said that in the lead up to Chinese New Year, there have already been anecdotal reports of F&B outlets accepting bookings for large groups and breaking them into smaller tables, and diners making bookings for large groups under different names.

"We strongly advise F&B operators to double-check the reservations they have already received to ensure that the bookings are in order. We also urge diners to not try to circumvent the rules, for the sake of their loved ones and the well-being of the community."

Agencies are already stepping up enforcement inspections, including checking the bookings made at F&B outlets, and will continue to do so during the festive period, said MSE.

"We will not hesitate to take firm enforcement action against operators and diners. This includes fines, suspension of operations even for first offences, and prosecution for egregious breaches."

