S'pore property agent's door-to-door flyer distributor caught on video removing existing flyer from door

The property business in Singapore is a highly competitive one, with agents trying to get ahead by employing different tactics to clinch deals, or just stand out from the crowd.

A door-to-door flyer distributor, who was very likely acting for a property agent, was caught on CCTV footage employing unorthodox tactics.

The man, dressed in a black t-shirt and with a black mask, could be seen distributing a flyer at the gate of a house, before swiftly grabbing what appeared to be a competitor's flyer before leaving.

The footage was shared on Facebook page Complaint Singapore on Jan. 7, 2021 by Billy Tan.

The video included a photo of the flyer that was left behind.

It advertised the services of a property agent who works with a well-known local real estate agency.

Taking a household's flyers may amount to theft

The act captured on video may amount to a criminal offence.

The flyer that was removed from the house could be said to belong to the homeowners, and removing it could amount to theft.

However, the homeowner in this case appears pleased that an unwanted flyer was removed, sharing the footage of the incident with the caption: "Thanks [real estate agency] for removing my unwanted flyers."

Top image from video by Billy Tan, via Complaint Singapore on Facebook