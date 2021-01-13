Back

Fluff Stack to open 3rd outlet at Westgate in Feb. 2021

Yay west side.

Fasiha Nazren | January 13, 2021, 05:08 PM

Events

SIM Professional Development and Enterprise Learning

Online (Click on image)

If you've walked past the Fluff Stack outlets at Suntec City and Northpoint City, you would know how crowded it can get.

New outlet opening in Feb. 2021

So here's some good news for pancake lovers in the west.

Souffle pancake cafe Fluff Stack is opening its third outlet in Feb. 2021.

The new outlet will be located in Westgate.

The halal-certified pancake cafe serves a variety of souffle pancakes, which they claim to make only upon each order.

Souffle pancakes from S$8.80

Some pancakes you can find at Fluff Stack includes the classic souffle pancakes (S$8.80):

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Felz (@eatwithfelz)

There is also the mango passion fruit souffle pancakes (S$14.80).

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Nur Masturina (@rynnafenske.two)

And for the bubble tea-loving people, there's the oolong boba souffle pancakes (S$9.80).

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mai Outfit Journal (@maioutfitj)

More details on the new outlet will be available on Fluff Stack's social media pages.

Top image from Fluff Stack's Facebook page and @rynnafenske.two on Instagram.

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.