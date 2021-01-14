Back

Everyone, including Lee Kuan Yew, can be transformed into an animated character a la Pixar cartoon

Magical.

Ashley Tan | January 14, 2021, 08:34 PM

Events

SIM Professional Development and Enterprise Learning

Online (Click on image)

If you're a fan of Disney, Pixar or Dreamworks movies, you would die to be turned into an animated movie character.

Now, you can actually try that out with a new filter making the rounds on the internet.

Toonme is a website that you can use to transform your appearance into an animated one.

All you need to do is upload a photo of yourself, and the magic (or the AI) will do its work in a few seconds.

After all, as the website's slogan says: "It's time to live your cartoon dream, many times".

Here are some examples of prominent people in Singapore cartoon-ified, even though some resemble their real life counterparts a bit less than others.

Prime Minister Lee Hsieng Loong

Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh

Benjamin Kheng

Henry Thia

Xiaxue

Patricia Mok

Jaime Chua

Nathan Hartono

Joseph Schooling

Donald Trump

And last but not least, our late Prime Minister, Lee Kuan Yew.

Recently, a similar filter on TikTok, which turns people into Disney characters, became rather popular as well.

Previously, Singaporeans had much fun gender-swapping Singaporean politicians as well.

Top photo from Toonme

16-month-old sustains dislocated elbow in Woodlands PCF Sparkletots, 2 teachers involved, police investigating

PCF has offered its apology.

January 14, 2021, 07:47 PM

I used to think getting rid of exams in primary school was risky. But I changed my mind.

Soft truths to keep Singapore from stalling.

January 14, 2021, 07:23 PM

UK woman drives 160km to eat McDonald's, gets fined for breaching Covid-19 rules

The UK is currently in its third national lockdown.

January 14, 2021, 06:53 PM

S’pore man pays S$70 for 12 cupcakes, complains customised faces all look the same

One of the names was also misspelled.

January 14, 2021, 06:33 PM

Ex-national swimmer, conservation scientist, S'pore Medical Association president among 9 new NMPs

Conservation scientist Koh Lian Pin and doctor Tan Yia Swam were also amongst the nine nominated.

January 14, 2021, 06:23 PM

Zhang Ziyi, 41, plays a 15-year-old character in new Chinese period romance series

Some found the discrepancy jarring, while others commended her performance.

January 14, 2021, 05:55 PM

5 of the best Bak Kwa deals this Chinese New Year 2021

Don’t say we bo jio.

January 14, 2021, 05:55 PM

A no-holds-barred review of KFC S'pore's meat-free chicken burger that is not actually vegetarian

A confuzzling turn of events.

January 14, 2021, 05:55 PM

S'porean who beat elderly mother with walking stick & took S$2,000 from her account jailed 5 years & 3 months

The woman became fearful of leaving the house by herself afterwards.

January 14, 2021, 05:38 PM

Man who fed hornbills banana at Loyang coffeeshop fined S$200 for feeding wildlife

Don't feed wildlife.

January 14, 2021, 05:21 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.