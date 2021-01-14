Everyone, including Lee Kuan Yew, can be transformed into an animated character a la Pixar cartoon

If you're a fan of Disney, Pixar or Dreamworks movies, you would die to be turned into an animated movie character.

Now, you can actually try that out with a new filter making the rounds on the internet.

Toonme is a website that you can use to transform your appearance into an animated one.

All you need to do is upload a photo of yourself, and the magic (or the AI) will do its work in a few seconds.

After all, as the website's slogan says: "It's time to live your cartoon dream, many times".

Here are some examples of prominent people in Singapore cartoon-ified, even though some resemble their real life counterparts a bit less than others.

Prime Minister Lee Hsieng Loong

Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh

Benjamin Kheng

Henry Thia

Xiaxue

Patricia Mok

Jaime Chua

Nathan Hartono

Joseph Schooling

Donald Trump

And last but not least, our late Prime Minister, Lee Kuan Yew.

Recently, a similar filter on TikTok, which turns people into Disney characters, became rather popular as well.

Previously, Singaporeans had much fun gender-swapping Singaporean politicians as well.

Top photo from Toonme