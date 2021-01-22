Feb. 2021 BTO launch expected to have 3,700 units in 4 estates, including Whampoa & Toa Payoh

The next BTO exercise will take place in February 2021.

A total of 3,700 units is expected to be available, according to HDB's website. These will be in four estates: Kallang/Whampoa, Toa Payoh (Bidadari), Bukit Batok and Tengah. The first two are mature estates.

When exactly the launch will take place is not yet made known, but in the meantime, here's a look at the flats that will be available.

Kallang/Whampoa

Total units: 620

Types of flats available: 2-room Flexi, 3-room, 4-room

This project is located near Farrer Park (about 10 minutes' walk) and Boon Keng MRT stations (five minutes' walk). Another nearby MRT station includes Bendemeer.

City Square Mall is also located a stone's throw away.

Due to its location and the fact that only slightly over 600 units are likely to be available, this project is expected to be very oversubscribed.

Do note, however, that there are no 5-room options for this project.

Toa Payoh (Bidadari)

Total units: 1,200

Types of flats available: 3-room, 4-room, 5-room

There has been several projects being launched at Toa Payoh (Bidadari) for the past few exercises.

The nearest MRT stations include Bartley and Woodleigh, and it is also situated near the upcoming Alkaff Lake and Bidadari Park.

Read more about the park here:

And while there are no nearby malls, Woodleigh Residences is expected to be completed in 2022, featuring a sizeable retail space of 161,640 sq ft.

Bukit Batok

Total units: 1,120

Types of flats available: Community Care Apartments, 2-room Flexi, 3-room, 4-room, 5-room

Although there are no MRT stations that are within a 10 minutes' walk, the flats are expected to be pretty near to the upcoming Tengah estates.

Residents may easily venture out to access the green offerings there, which include lush greenery and a car-free town centre, according to Property Guru.

This project will feature Community Care Apartments, a joint offering by MND, MOH, and HDB that integrates senior-friendly housing with care services that can be scaled according to care needs.

Each of these units will have an open layout with an internal floor area of 32 square metres.

There will also be social activities to support seniors to age independently in their silver years within the community.

Tengah

Total units: 760

Types of flats available: 2-room Flexi, 3-room, 4-room

The nearest MRTs to this project will be Tengah MRT Station, Tengah Plantation MRT Station and Hong Kah MRT Station. These stations, which will be on the Jurong Region Line, are currently under construction.

A neighbourhood centre is also currently being built about a five to 10-minute walk away from the BTO project site, according to Property Guru.

Application information

The application window has not opened yet.

When it does, applicants can apply for only one flat type/category in one town under either the BTO or SBF exercise.

Applicants who wish to take up an HDB housing loan for their flat purchase need to produce a valid HDB Loan Eligibility (HLE) letter when they book a flat, except for young couples who are eligible for deferment of income assessment.

Flat buyers are advised to take the estimated project completion timelines into consideration before deciding to submit an application.

Those who have urgent housing needs could consider purchasing an HDB flat in the resale market instead.

When's the next launch?

The next launch after February will take place in May.

There will be flats offered from four estates: Tengah, Woodlands, Bukit Merah and Geylang.

The much-anticipated project, which will be along the Great Southern Waterfront, will be launched during that exercise.

Top photo by Gary Lam/Google Maps, HDB.