FBI arrests woman who allegedly stormed U.S. Capitol, stole Speaker's laptop to sell to the Russians

She was identified by an ex-boyfriend.

Andrew Koay | January 19, 2021, 06:14 PM

A 22-year-old woman accused of taking a laptop from the office of Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, has turned herself in to the police.

According to The New York Times, Riley June Williams could be seen on video footage from the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol, apparently ushering crowds up a staircase inside the building.

Image of Riley June Williams during the Capitol Storming Image from ITV News

She was also seen leaving Pelosi's office with either a laptop or a hard-drive, according to a complaint filed by the U.S. Department of Justice.

Williams — a care worker — has been charged with unlawful entry, disrupting the conduct of government business and disorderly conduct.

An ex-boyfriend had contacted the FBI to identify Williams as the woman seen in various videos of the capitol riot.

He also told authorities that Williams allegedly had intentions to sell the stolen laptop to a friend in Russia who would then sell it Russian intelligence.

"Very empathetic and loving"

Before her arrest, ITV News interviewed Williams' mother, Wendy, who said that her daughter had fled without indicating where she was going.

"She's a 22-year-old who — like I said — she's very empathetic and loving," said Wendy.

Top image from ITV News and Dauphin County Jail

