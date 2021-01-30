Image of S$50 notes with the same serial number dates back to at least 2016

You may have seen rumours of fake S$50 notes being circulated on social media.

The rumours also state that the notes end with the number 5967, and that they have supposedly been passed around in the Hougang area.

One such post was seen on the local Facebook group 走，新加坡 or Let's Go Singapore.

The caption urged readers "to be careful." However, as of 3:00pm on Jan. 30, the post has been taken down.

Image is not new

The said image is linked to a 2016 case of forgery.

According to the Straits Times, a man was arrested for allegedly printing counterfeit notes in May 2016.

The police received a report that the notes were used in a convenience store along Hougang Street 91.

Back then, an image of two notes with the same serial number 5DC995967 also made the rounds on Whatsapp.

The same image was also shared in a 2016 Facebook post on Everyday SG.

The counterfeit notes in the reported cases had the following numbers:

5DC995967

4KT595133

4AX921719

4LB831932

So if someone shares a picture of fake notes with these numbers, let them know it's nothing new.

Top image from Let's Go SG Facebook.