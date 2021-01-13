FairPrice Xtra opens at Parkway Parade, with cocktail bar & dine-in corner

It's one month away from Chinese New Year and easties in Singapore can look forward to another place to stock up for the festive season.

NTUC FairPrice has opened a new Xtra hypermart on Jan. 12, 2021, on the third level of Parkway Parade.

Cocktail bar

This new outlet comes with a cocktail bar.

This is a first for supermarkets in Singapore.

Dine-in corner

The FairPrice Xtra also has a dine-in corner with eateries that sell sushi, ice-cream, coffee and baked goods.

Here's the list of F&B shops in store:

Tiong Hoe Coffee

House of Bakers

The Bar

Alfero Gelato

Sushi

Ban Tong Seafood

There is also a play area for kids.

The gelato shop sells a wide variety of flavours, including some local flavours.

Opening promotions

You can be sure to get your usual groceries and essentials from this hypermart

And you probably don't want to miss out on any good deals from their opening promotions.

The hypermart is running its opening promotions for selected items, from now till Jan. 27.

Here's an overview of what's on discount:

To find your way around this new hypermart easier, you can refer to this store map when you visit the hypermart.

Top image via qianxd69/Instagram and Yellow Octopus/Facebook