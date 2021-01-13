Back

FairPrice Xtra opens at Parkway Parade, with cocktail bar & dine-in corner

Supermarkets are playgrounds for adults.

Zhangxin Zheng | January 13, 2021, 02:29 AM

It's one month away from Chinese New Year and easties in Singapore can look forward to another place to stock up for the festive season.

NTUC FairPrice has opened a new Xtra hypermart on Jan. 12, 2021, on the third level of Parkway Parade.

via Yellow Octopus/Facebook.

Cocktail bar

This new outlet comes with a cocktail bar.

via Yellow Octopus/Facebook.

This is a first for supermarkets in Singapore.

Dine-in corner

The FairPrice Xtra also has a dine-in corner with eateries that sell sushi, ice-cream, coffee and baked goods.

Here's the list of F&B shops in store:

  • Tiong Hoe Coffee

  • House of Bakers

  • The Bar

  • Alfero Gelato

  • Sushi

  • Ban Tong Seafood

There is also a play area for kids.

via Yellow Octopus/Facebook.

via Yellow Octopus/Facebook.

via Yellow Octopus/Facebook.

via Jo Koh/Facebook.

The gelato shop sells a wide variety of flavours, including some local flavours.

via Alfero Artisan Gelato/Facebook.

Opening promotions

You can be sure to get your usual groceries and essentials from this hypermart

And you probably don't want to miss out on any good deals from their opening promotions.

via qianxd69/Instagram

via Yellow Octopus/Facebook.

The hypermart is running its opening promotions for selected items, from now till Jan. 27.

Here's an overview of what's on discount:

To find your way around this new hypermart easier, you can refer to this store map when you visit the hypermart.

Top image via qianxd69/Instagram and Yellow Octopus/Facebook

