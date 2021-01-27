The Fabulous Baker Boy café reopens in heritage building with desserts & all-day brunch

The Fabulous Baker Boy (TFBB) has returned in the form of a 70-seater café and bakery.

Customers were met with sad news in mid-2020, when the café announced that it would be closing its Fort Canning premises as the lease came to end.

TFBB subsequently revealed in late 2020 that they would be making a comeback in a couple of months:

Located at Aliwal Arts Centre, the new outlet aims to exude "cool and casual café vibes" along with a menu of baked goods and home-cooked cuisine.

The menu

Expect an all-day brunch menu consisting of breakfast items, as well as Pancakes, Fab Fry Up, Duck Confit, Fried Chicken and Waffles, and Roast Chicken and Pesto Grilled Cheese Sandwich.

Its dessert range consists of more than 14 types of cakes, which FBB is known for.

Prior to its closure, the cafe served cakes of the denser variety, with strong flavours.

Similarly, TFBB at Aliwal offers a number of familiar cakes: Red Velvet (with an extra layer of chocolate ganache), Nutty Monkey (banana coconut cake), and Carrot Cake, to name a few.

Details

Address: 28 Aliwal Street, #01-01, Singapore 199918

Opening Hours:

Tuesday to Sunday, 9:30am to 6:30pm

Closed on Mondays

Top photos via The Fabulous Baker Boy