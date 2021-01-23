Upper Boon Keng food centre & Chai Chee ESR BizPark new locations visited by Covid-19 cases

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed 10 new cases of Covid-19 on Saturday (Jan. 23).

All of the cases are imported, and they had been placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

This brings the total number of cases reported in Singapore to 59,260.

10 imported cases

Amongst the 10 imported cases,

Two (Cases 59540 and 59541) are Singaporeans who returned from India.

One (Case 59537) is a Work Pass holder who arrived from India.

Five (Cases 59542, 59543, 59545, 59547 and 59548) are Work Permit holders who arrived from Indonesia and Myanmar, all of whom are foreign domestic workers.

Two (Cases 59538 and 59539) are Short-Term Visit Pass holders. Case 59538 arrived from the US to visit his Singaporean fiancée and Case 59539 arrived from Ecuador for a work project in Singapore.

Here are the details of the imported cases:

32 cases discharged

32 more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

In all, 59,015 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 38 confirmed cases who are still in hospital. Of these, most are stable or improving, and one is in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

178 are isolated and cared for at community facilities. These are those who have mild symptoms, or are clinically well but still test positive for Covid-19.

29 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

Two new locations

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed Covid-19 cases for more than 30 minutes when they were infectious.

Two new locations were added to the list on Jan. 23:

ESR BizPark @ Chai Chee (750 Chai Chee Road), Jan. 17, 7:30pm to 8;25pm

Upper Boon Keng Market & Food Centre (17 Upper Boon Keng Road), Jan. 15, 12pm to 1pm

Here's the full list, as of Jan. 23:

