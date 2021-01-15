New 4-part Netflix documentary on the mysterious death of Elisa Lam to stream in Feb. 2021

In 2013, the disappearance and death of Canadian university student Elisa Lam sent media and the internet into a frenzy over its bizarre circumstances.

Now the interest in Lam's case is about to be reignited with a new Netflix docuseries that sets out to deconstruct what really happened to the 21-year-old.

According to Variety, the series is titled "Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel" and will premiere on Feb. 10.

Unnerving footage of Lam's last hours

Lam's death is known mostly for the unnerving CCTV footage of her in the elevator of the Hotel Cecil — where she was staying during a visit to Los Angeles.

The footage was the last known sighting of Lam before her body was found in hotel's rooftop water tank.

In the video, Lam can be seen entering a lift and acting in an abnormal manner.

At one point, with the lift doors seemingly refusing to shut, Lam appears to be afraid and hides in the lift.

She then peers outside of it cautiously.

At another juncture she can be seen making weird gestures with her hands, slowly waving it about in front of her with her palms wide open and fingers spread.

Hotel Cecil, a rest-spot for killers

The documentary's executive producer and director Joe Berlinger told Variety that he was "fascinated" with the elevator when it was released in 2013.

Berlinger — whose previous work include "Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes" — added that the series would delve into the Hotel Cecil, which was a notorious rest-spot for serial killers.

As part of its exploration into the matter, the docuseries features interviews with hotel employees and guests, as well as with some of those who investigated the case.

"The fact that Elisa disappeared in a location that has a multi-decade history of crimes is what made her case fascinating to me," Berlinger was quoted by Variety as saying.

Top image from Dennis Romero's YouTube channel and via the Los Angeles Police Department