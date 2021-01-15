Back

New 4-part Netflix documentary on the mysterious death of Elisa Lam to stream in Feb. 2021

New theories about the death of the 21-year-old university student are bound to emerge.

Andrew Koay | January 15, 2021, 12:06 PM

Events

SIM Professional Development and Enterprise Learning

Online (Click on image)

In 2013, the disappearance and death of Canadian university student Elisa Lam sent media and the internet into a frenzy over its bizarre circumstances.

Now the interest in Lam's case is about to be reignited with a new Netflix docuseries that sets out to deconstruct what really happened to the 21-year-old.

According to Variety, the series is titled "Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel" and will premiere on Feb. 10.

Unnerving footage of Lam's last hours

Lam's death is known mostly for the unnerving CCTV footage of her in the elevator of the Hotel Cecil — where she was staying during a visit to Los Angeles.

The footage was the last known sighting of Lam before her body was found in hotel's rooftop water tank.

In the video, Lam can be seen entering a lift and acting in an abnormal manner.

At one point, with the lift doors seemingly refusing to shut, Lam appears to be afraid and hides in the lift.

She then peers outside of it cautiously.

At another juncture she can be seen making weird gestures with her hands, slowly waving it about in front of her with her palms wide open and fingers spread.

Screenshot from CCTV Footage of Lam gesturing weirdly outside the elevator Image from Dennis Romero's YouTube Channel

Hotel Cecil, a rest-spot for killers

The documentary's executive producer and director Joe Berlinger told Variety that he was "fascinated" with the elevator when it was released in 2013.

Berlinger — whose previous work include "Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes" — added that the series would delve into the Hotel Cecil, which was a notorious rest-spot for serial killers.

As part of its exploration into the matter, the docuseries features interviews with hotel employees and guests, as well as with some of those who investigated the case.

"The fact that Elisa disappeared in a location that has a multi-decade history of crimes is what made her case fascinating to me," Berlinger was quoted by Variety as saying.

Top image from Dennis Romero's YouTube channel and via the Los Angeles Police Department

 

S'pore woman refuses to let aircon repairmen leave, accuses them of damaging her aircon unit

She griped about their repair work from six months ago.

January 15, 2021, 05:13 PM

The Connoisseur Concerto at Great World reopens, offering black sesame macchiato with youtiao

New flavours.

January 15, 2021, 04:44 PM

Teen driver crashes at Punggol after police chase, arrested for speeding & not having license

Dangerous driving.

January 15, 2021, 04:07 PM

16-year-old S'pore girl, couple with children, among 89 arrested for suspected drug offences

Investigations into the drug activities of all arrested suspects are ongoing.

January 15, 2021, 04:04 PM

Marina Bay Sands could be World Economic Forum venue: Reuters

One-stop for people to eat, rest and interact.

January 15, 2021, 03:59 PM

Orchard towers murder: Man, 27, jailed 5 months for disposing alleged killer's blood-stained t-shirt

He was also fined S$1,000 for a separate gambling-related offence.

January 15, 2021, 03:51 PM

Covid-19: 30 new cases in S'pore on Jan. 15, including 1 case in the community

Latest.

January 15, 2021, 03:35 PM

WhatsApp is updating its privacy policy. Is it time to break up with WhatsApp?

MS Explains: What's up with WhatsApp & its new privacy policy? We try to explain the news through the lens of relationships.

January 15, 2021, 03:24 PM

BHG Singapore taking over Robinsons in Raffles City

Opportunities still available.

January 15, 2021, 02:49 PM

Tesla ad hiring Logistics Analyst in S'pore indicates 'must be fluent in Hindi'

The requirement has been removed.

January 15, 2021, 02:07 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.