Body of woman, 83, found floating along S'pore river on Jan. 30, police investigating unnatural death

Police investigations are ongoing.

Tanya Ong | January 31, 2021, 04:37 PM

An elderly woman, 83, was pronounced dead after being retrieved from the Singapore river.

Lianhe Zaobao report on Sunday (Jan. 31) stated that the incident happened at around 11am on Jan. 30, along the Singapore River near Parliament House.

Their reporter observed at least five police cars and around 10 officers at the scene.

An elderly woman was hauled up from the water by rescuers on a PUB boat, Lianhe Zaobao reported.

Staff working in restaurants at the vicinity told the Chinese daily that they didn't hear any cries for help or noises indicating that someone had fallen into the water.

The police were also seen photographing the woman's personal belongings, including her slippers, a cigarette box, and some money.

83-year-old unconscious when rescued

Responding to Mothership's queries, the police said that they received a call for assistance along South Bridge Road on Jan. 30 at 11:25am.

The body of a 83-year-old woman was found floating in the waters and was retrieved by SCDF.

She was unconscious when conveyed to the hospital, where she was subsequently pronounced dead.

Police investigations into the unnatural death are ongoing.

Top photo via Google Streetview.

