81-year-old man to be charged for operating 2 unlicensed massage establishments in Hougang & Aljunied

He could also be convicted for operating a non-permitted enterprise during Circuit Breaker.

Sumita Thiagarajan | January 19, 2021, 05:43 PM

An 81-year-old man will be charged in court on Wednesday (Jan. 20) for allegedly operating two unlicensed massage establishments.

The two establishments were reported to be along Hougang Street 21 and Aljunied Avenue 2, according to the Singapore Police Force (SPF).

Failed to ensure employee did not provide sexual services

SPF officers were alerted to an unlicensed massage establishment in operation at a HDB block along Hougang Street 21 during Circuit Breaker on Apr. 17, 2020.

Police officers from Ang Mo Kio Police Division established that the man had allegedly operated the unit for the purpose of providing massage services without a valid licence.

At the same time, the 81-year-old had allegedly failed to ensure that his employee did not provide sexual services.

Man faces various charges

In addition to facing two counts of operating an unlicensed massage establishment, he will also be charged for the following:

  • Failing to ensure that his employee did not provide sexual services

  • Operating a non-permitted enterprise during Circuit Breaker

He could face a fine not exceeding S$10,000, or an imprisonment of up two years, or both, for providing massage services in an establishment for massage without a valid licence. For repeat offenders, this offence carries a fine not exceeding S$20,000, or imprisonment of up five years, or both.

For failing to ensure that his employee did not provide sexual services, he faces a fine not exceeding S$5,000. For repeat offenders, this offence carries a fine not exceeding S$10,000, or imprisonment of up two years, or both.

For operation a non-permitted enterprise during Circuit Breaker, he faces a fine not exceeding S$10,000, or an imprisonment for not exceeding six months or to both. For repeat offenders, the offence carries a fine not exceeding S$20,000, or imprisonment of up 12 months, or both.

If the tenant is convicted for operating unlicensed massage establishment, the landlord must require the tenant to hand over possession of the premises within a month.

SPF will also take action against landlords who knowingly lease their premises to unlicensed massage establishment operators.

