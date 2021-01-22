Back

New air purifier can cover a 4-room HDB apartment, updates real-time air quality

Maybe can breathe better.

| Darryl Laiu | Sponsored | January 22, 2021, 12:00 PM

In 2020, everyone collectively became more concerned about the quality and cleanliness of the air around them.

Here is another asset to add to the arsenal of equipment that can purify the air around you.

Ecom — the producer of the EA mask — just introduced the Ecom Mask 030 Plus Disinfection Air Purifier.

World first intelligent CIO2 air purifier

The air purifier will get rid of 99.9% of bacteria, smoke, and formaldehydes.

According to Ecom, the air purifier can disinfect the air of a four-room HDB apartment.

Image via Mamoru Marketing.

The air purifier features a 4-in-1 filtration system that is designed to filter out pollutants.

The primary filter is an antibacterial nano premium filter that absorbs dust, pollen, and spores.

The next layer is Ecom’s patented CIO2 molecule release filter. It can eliminate both pollutants and odour from bacteria, formaldehydes and mould without even having to turn the machine on.

The third layer is the High-efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) platinum filter, that is 12-metre in length when stretched out. The panel-fold fast eliminates allergens, formaldehydes, smoke smell, and chemicals from the home.

According to Ecom, HEPA filters in most air purifiers are at 6 metres or less.

The fourth filter is a negative ioniser, which can be switched on or off. The front load 8-fan wheels provides the highest clean air delivery rate at 870 metre cube an hour when operating at maximum fan speed.

However, the air purifier’s intelligent features do not just stop at the filters.

The large display screen indicates the precise PM2.5 recording, humidity, temperature, and exact number of days for filter change.

There are also optional humidifier and aroma diffuser functions built-in.

Image via Darryl Laiu.

It is now on sale for S$1,280. You can purchase the air purifier at Takashimaya, OG, and Isetan Katong.

It is also available on Tangs online, Lazada, Qoo10, Shoppee, and ecomsingapore.sg.

Its distributor, Mamoru Marketing, is also implementing a monthly rental scheme at S$70 a month, with a contract of at least three months.

For more information, click here.

This sponsored article is brought to you by Mamoru Marketing.

Top image via Mamoru Marketing.

