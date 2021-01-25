E-waste recycling bins now available at 24 Shell stations across S'pore

As we spring clean for the festive period that's approaching, knowing where recycling bins for electronic waste are near home will be useful.

Shell Singapore has tied up with recycling company Metalo International Pte Ltd to introduce e-waste recycling bins at 24 Shell stations across Singapore.

Here's an e-waste recycling bin at the Anchorvale Shell station in Sengkang:

The recycling bin collects a variety of unwanted electronic products such as headphones, thumb drives, cameras, screens.

What do they do to the e-waste after collection?

The unwanted e-waste collected at these Shell stations will be taken to Metalo's recycling facility for proper disposal.

The process includes dismantling, degaussing to destruct information stored in the HDDs and crushing of the physical parts for recycling.

The destructed pieces will then be sent to Thailand and Japan for refinery "in an ethical manner", Metalo said on its website.

List of participating outlets

If you're looking to dispose of your e-waste at one of the participating outlets, here's the full list of participating Shell stations:

