S'pore to be dry & warm for the rest of Jan. 2021, temperatures may hit 34°C on a few days

Keep your winter clothes.

Zhangxin Zheng | January 15, 2021, 10:08 PM

The past week of rainy weather has come to an end.

The Meteorological Service of Singapore (MSS) said on Jan. 15 that the rest of January will be dry and warm.

Daily temperatures

The daily temperatures for the next two weeks are forecast to range between 24°C and 33°C.

The daily maximum temperatures are expected to range between 32°C and 33°C on most days.

Singapore can expect fair and occasionally windy conditions on a few days.

The temperatures may hit 34°C on a few days when winds are light.

Rainfall to be below normal

Due to strong day time heating of land areas, short-duration thundery showers can be expected on some days, mostly in the afternoon.

However, the rainfall in the last two weeks of January will be below normal.

Overall, the rainfall for January is forecast to be well above normal due to the extreme wet weather in the first two weeks.

Top image by Zheng Zhangxin

