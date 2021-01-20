Don Don Donki holding pre-orders for Yu Sheng, fatty tuna & scallop options available

It's almost time to lo hei with your relatives.

Procuring the required elements might be a tad easier now, with Don Don Donki allowing customers to pre-order their Yu Sheng.

In a post on their Facebook page, the Japanese discount store announced that it had five options to choose from.

These include:

Premium Yu Sheng, which comes with medium fatty tuna and sea bream (S$40)

Scallop Yu Sheng (S$38)

Salmon Yu Shen (S$35.80)

Vegetarian Yu Sheng (S$25.80)

Plain Yu Sheng (S$22)

All options are advertised as being enough for six to eight people.

Those interested can make their orders at all Don Don Donki stores until Feb. 25.

Order forms are available at the fish and sushi sections of stores.

Related stories:

Top image from Don Don Donki's Facebook page

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here