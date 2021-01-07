StarHub will be official distributor of Disney+ in S'pore when it launches on Feb. 23

Streaming service Disney+ will be launching in Singapore on Feb. 23.

On Jan. 7, telecommunications company StarHub announced that it has signed an exclusive agreement with The Walt Disney Company to become the official distributor of Disney+ in Singapore.

As the official distributor, StarHub customers will be among the first few in the world to watch all six Disney content brands:

Disney

Pixar

Marvel

Star Wars

National Geographic

Star

Singapore is the first market to globally launch Disney+ with all six content brands.

Disney+ is the eighth streaming platform fully integrated within StarHub TV+.

Disney+ deals available soon

From Jan. 7, StarHub customers can register their interest here to receive updates about Disney+ on StarHub.

Details on Disney+ deals for existing and new customers will be made available closer to the launch date.

From S$11.98 per month

The subscription fee for Disney+ will cost S$11.98 per month or S$119.98 per year.

The new streaming service will offer over 500 films and 15,000 episodes of content from the six content brands.

This will also include a growing collection of Disney+ Originals content and specials including "The Mandalorian", "Wandavision" and "Lady and the Tramp".

