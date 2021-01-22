Back

Din Tai Fung opening at Compass One end-Feb. 2021

Nice.

Mandy How | January 22, 2021, 11:03 AM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

Taiwanese restaurant Din Tai Fung is opening a new outlet at Compass One, in Sengkang.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Din Tai Fung Singapore (@dintaifungsg)

Diners can expect the 118-seater space on Level 2 of the mall from end-February.

This will be the restaurant's 25th outlet in Singapore, with the next nearest outlet in Punggol.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Din Tai Fung Singapore (@dintaifungsg)

Details are scant at the moment, but the menu should be pretty consistent with its other outlets.

Chinese New Year opening hours

Selected outlets will remain open over the Chinese New Year period,  including the first lunar day of the year.

On the eve, however, the restaurants will close at 3pm, with last orders at 2:30pm.

You can view the full list of operating outlets here:

Image via Din Tai Fung

Ding Tai Fung @ Compass One

1 Sengkang Square 02-11, Singapore 545078

From end-Feb. 2021

Come follow us on IG!

Top image via @hopexgram on Instagram

S'poreans remember Teo Heng KTV chain for cheap rates & allowing patrons to bring own food & drinks

People whom we spoke to praised Teo Heng for being a great, affordable place to hang out with friends.

January 22, 2021, 08:06 AM

LTA confiscates woman's pimped-up PMA with shelter after she keeps riding it on road

Pimp My Aid.

January 22, 2021, 03:47 AM

Biden's Inauguration Day produced many memes

The Internet wasted no time.

January 22, 2021, 03:10 AM

Motorcyclist risks life to help tortoise cross busy slip road in Bukit Panjang

The tortoise just needed a little boost.

January 21, 2021, 11:39 PM

Nex & Amoy St Food Centre among 4 new locations visited by Covid-19 cases

Today's update in full.

January 21, 2021, 11:33 PM

Royal Caribbean cruise returns 7 hours early after passenger falls sick at sea

The medical emergency was non-Covid-19 related.

January 21, 2021, 10:01 PM

S'pore man, 27, allegedly cheated S$360,000 by offering discounted MBS hotel packages on Carousell

If it seems too good to be true... it probably is.

January 21, 2021, 09:13 PM

Teo Heng KTV: Exiting industry is temporary & negotiation with landlords is ongoing

Hope to strike the best outcome with landlords.

January 21, 2021, 08:47 PM

S'pore govt may tighten Covid-19 rules in view of Chinese New Year period

More intermingling.

January 21, 2021, 07:12 PM

Here's the science & engineering that goes into enhancing the performance of Home Team officers

Nearly every aspect of the job of a Home Team officer has a team of scientists and engineers backing them up.

January 21, 2021, 07:00 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.