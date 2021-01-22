Din Tai Fung opening at Compass One end-Feb. 2021

Taiwanese restaurant Din Tai Fung is opening a new outlet at Compass One, in Sengkang.

Diners can expect the 118-seater space on Level 2 of the mall from end-February.

This will be the restaurant's 25th outlet in Singapore, with the next nearest outlet in Punggol.

Details are scant at the moment, but the menu should be pretty consistent with its other outlets.

Chinese New Year opening hours

Selected outlets will remain open over the Chinese New Year period, including the first lunar day of the year.

On the eve, however, the restaurants will close at 3pm, with last orders at 2:30pm.

You can view the full list of operating outlets here:

Ding Tai Fung @ Compass One

1 Sengkang Square 02-11, Singapore 545078

From end-Feb. 2021

Top image via @hopexgram on Instagram