'Demon Slayer' anime film submitted for Oscars 2021

The anime film, Demon Slayer has been submitted to the 93rd Academy Awards.

It will be considered for nomination under the Animated Feature Film Award, reported Comicbook.com.

The nomination results will be announced on Mar. 25, 2021.

Demon Slayer is Japan’s highest-earning and most successful film of all time, usurping Spirited Away.

It is one of 27 animated films to be submitted.

Other feature films include Studio Ghibli and Goro Miyazaki's Earwig and the Witch and Soul by Disney.

Here's the list:

Accidental Luxuriance of the Translucent Watery Rebus

Bombay Rose

Calamity

The Croods: A New Age

Demon Slayer: The Movie: Mugen Train

Dreambuilders

Earwig and the Witch

Kill It and Leave This Town

Lupin III: The First

Mosley

My Favorite War

Nos Ili Zagoyor Ne Takikh

No. 7 Cherry Lane

On-Gaku: Our Sound

Onward

Over the Moon

Red Shoes and the Seven Dwarfs

Ride Your Wave

Scoob!

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Faramageddon

Soul

The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run

Terra Willy

Trolls World Tour

A Whisker Away

The Willoughbys

Wolfwalkers

The film

The television series tells the story of a young boy named Tanjiro who becomes a demon slayer after his family is slaughtered and his younger sister Nezuko is turned into a demon.

The film is a direct sequel to the anime television series.

It has become the highest-grossing film in Japanese box-offices, surpassing Studio Ghibli's Spirited Away.

The film also surpassed sales from Hollywood blockbusters such as the Harry Potter series.

