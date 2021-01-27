Back

'Demon Slayer' anime film submitted for Oscars 2021

Bigger than 'Spirited Away'.

Siti Hawa | January 27, 2021, 11:10 AM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

The anime film, Demon Slayer has been submitted to the 93rd Academy Awards.

It will be considered for nomination under the Animated Feature Film Award, reported Comicbook.com.

The nomination results will be announced on Mar. 25, 2021.

Demon Slayer is Japan’s highest-earning and most successful film of all time, usurping Spirited Away.

It is one of 27 animated films to be submitted.

Other feature films include Studio Ghibli and Goro Miyazaki's Earwig and the Witch and Soul by Disney.

Here's the list:

  • Accidental Luxuriance of the Translucent Watery Rebus

  • Bombay Rose

  • Calamity

  • The Croods: A New Age

  • Demon Slayer: The Movie: Mugen Train

  • Dreambuilders

  • Earwig and the Witch

  • Kill It and Leave This Town

  • Lupin III: The First

  • Mosley

  • My Favorite War

  • Nos Ili Zagoyor Ne Takikh

  • No. 7 Cherry Lane

  • On-Gaku: Our Sound

  • Onward

  • Over the Moon

  • Red Shoes and the Seven Dwarfs

  • Ride Your Wave

  • Scoob!

  • A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Faramageddon

  • Soul

  • The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run

  • Terra Willy

  • Trolls World Tour

  • A Whisker Away

  • The Willoughbys

  • Wolfwalkers

The film

Photo via Comicbook

The television series tells the story of a young boy named Tanjiro who becomes a demon slayer after his family is slaughtered and his younger sister Nezuko is turned into a demon.

The film is a direct sequel to the anime television series.

It has become the highest-grossing film in Japanese box-offices, surpassing Studio Ghibli's Spirited Away.

The film also surpassed sales from Hollywood blockbusters such as the Harry Potter series.

Related articles:

Come follow us on IG!

Top photo via Geek Culture.

S'pore manufacturing beats expectations, records 14.3% growth in December 2020

The growth was buoyed by gains in electronics and biomedical clusters.

January 27, 2021, 09:37 AM

In photos: Community Covid-19 vaccination centre opens in Tanjong Pagar on Jan. 27

Each vaccination centre can dole out 2,000 doses per day.

January 27, 2021, 09:29 AM

Comment: Lawrence Wong's speech offers fresh take on how 4G leaders can lead post Covid-19 S'pore

Wong provided a vision for a fairer, greener, more united S'pore post Covid-19.

January 27, 2021, 06:57 AM

Bat brings bat friend to visit HDB flat to eat bananas hung in kitchen

Whatever you do, do not bite the bat.

January 27, 2021, 03:31 AM

New Zealand's borders likely to remain closed to most countries in 2021

Take no risk.

January 27, 2021, 02:03 AM

Hotel Equatorial Penang to close down by Mar. 31 after 30 years

Last day of business not confirmed.

January 27, 2021, 12:37 AM

Protesters outside MOE arrested after ignoring repeated warnings: SPF

They have since been released on bail at about 10pm on Jan. 26.

January 26, 2021, 11:20 PM

Jurong Point Swensens ordered to close for 2 weeks due to cockroach infestation

From Jan. 25 to Feb. 7.

January 26, 2021, 10:57 PM

3 previously confirmed cases in S'pore test positive for B117 strain, visited Changi Airport on same day

Today's update in full.

January 26, 2021, 10:55 PM

Japan to release limited edition 'Shiroi Koibito' white chocolate drink & ice cream in February 2021

Only available in Japan.

January 26, 2021, 10:33 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.