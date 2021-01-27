'Demon Slayer' anime film submitted for Oscars 2021

The anime film, Demon Slayer has been submitted to the 93rd Academy Awards.
It will be considered for nomination under the Animated Feature Film Award, reported Comicbook.com.
The nomination results will be announced on Mar. 25, 2021.
Demon Slayer is Japan’s highest-earning and most successful film of all time, usurping Spirited Away.
It is one of 27 animated films to be submitted.
Other feature films include Studio Ghibli and Goro Miyazaki's Earwig and the Witch and Soul by Disney.
Here's the list:
- Accidental Luxuriance of the Translucent Watery Rebus
- Bombay Rose
- Calamity
- The Croods: A New Age
- Demon Slayer: The Movie: Mugen Train
- Dreambuilders
- Earwig and the Witch
- Kill It and Leave This Town
- Lupin III: The First
- Mosley
- My Favorite War
- Nos Ili Zagoyor Ne Takikh
- No. 7 Cherry Lane
- On-Gaku: Our Sound
- Onward
- Over the Moon
- Red Shoes and the Seven Dwarfs
- Ride Your Wave
- Scoob!
- A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Faramageddon
- Soul
- The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run
- Terra Willy
- Trolls World Tour
- A Whisker Away
- The Willoughbys
- Wolfwalkers
The film
The television series tells the story of a young boy named Tanjiro who becomes a demon slayer after his family is slaughtered and his younger sister Nezuko is turned into a demon.
The film is a direct sequel to the anime television series.
It has become the highest-grossing film in Japanese box-offices, surpassing Studio Ghibli's Spirited Away.
The film also surpassed sales from Hollywood blockbusters such as the Harry Potter series.
Related articles:
Top photo via Geek Culture.
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.