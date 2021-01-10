Back

Dead dugong sighting on waters near Big Sister's Island on Jan. 9

:'(

Zhangxin Zheng | January 10, 2021, 01:09 PM

Events

SIM Professional Development and Enterprise Learning

A dead dugong was found floating in the waters south of Big Sister's Island.

Big Sister's Island is one of the two southern islands (together known as Sisters' Islands), facing the open sea.

Dugong carcass found near southern islands

A veteran naturalist, Ria Tan, posted the photo of the carcass on Jan. 10.

The photo shows the motionless male dugong faced up in the water with parts of its skin on the underbelly bubbled up.

The bloated carcass was spotted south of Big Sister's Island from a boat on Jan. 9 afternoon, according to Tan's post.

Endangered dugongs sighted in feeding on Singapore shores

Dugongs are one of the most highly endangered animals in the world.

They are listed as Vulnerable on the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species, which means they are at high risk of extinction in the wild.

The loss of feeding grounds, such as the seagrass habitats, is the main reason for their dwindling population, apart from the fact that they have a low reproduction rate.

Therefore, protecting seagrass habitats has become important to ensure the survival of this species.

In Singapore, dugongs are spotted on northeastern and southern shores.

While the sighting of dugongs is rare, many naturalists often spot dugong feeding trails in our seagrass meadows at areas such as Chek Jawa and Pulau Semakau.

Conserving these seagrass meadows becomes vital for the wild dugongs in waters around Singapore.

Top photo via Ria Tan's Facebook

An apology for TraceTogether data access would be nice, but improving govt coordination is better

Better coordination with Singapore's legal, security and technology arms of the government could have led to a more thorough explanation of the limits of TraceTogether's privacy policy.

January 10, 2021, 04:33 PM

42 new Covid-19 cases reported in S'pore on Jan. 10, 2020, all imported

This brings the total number to 58,907.

January 10, 2021, 03:43 PM

Trump supporters who stormed US Capitol & seen in viral photos arrested, charged

There were both attention-grabbing rioters and those who concealed their identity.

January 10, 2021, 03:40 PM

Cyclist stops in yellow box at Tiong Bahru junction, flashes finger at truck driver who nearly hits him

Netizens online blasted the cyclist for not obeying traffic rules.

January 10, 2021, 03:33 PM

S'pore dog owner requested 'Shiba Inu' cut for pomeranian but groomer allegedly shaves off its coat

The grooming company is now refuting the owner's claims.

January 10, 2021, 03:21 PM

Heritage shophouses at Geylang, Joo Chiat for rented co-living cost upwards of S$1,900 a month

Fancy.

January 10, 2021, 02:32 PM

Last day: Up to 80% off furniture, appliances & I.T products at Harvey Norman Jurong warehouse sale

Just before CNY.

January 10, 2021, 02:03 PM

My mum works as a housekeeper in S'pore. Here's what I learnt from following her to work.

Soft truths to keep Singapore from stalling.

January 10, 2021, 01:32 PM

Metal scraps, body parts, clothes found in suspected crash site of missing Sriwijaya Air plane

10 warships are taking part in the search.

January 10, 2021, 12:46 PM

S'pore man, 67, lures girl with mental disability to room & molests her, gets stopped by his mum

He lured her with S$50.

January 10, 2021, 12:12 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.