CNY 2021: 61 ATMs to dispense new & good-as-new notes from Jan. 25

Those looking to withdraw shiny new notes from the banks will have to do it a little differently this year.

For this purpose, DBS/POSB is doubling the number of online reservation slots for the upcoming Chinese New Year.

Two windows for reservations and physical collections will take place:

First window: reservations from Jan. 18, collection from Jan. 25

Second window: reservations from Jan. 24, collection from Feb. 1

61 ATMs dispensing new notes

In addition, 61 ATMs disbursing new and good-as-new notes will also be available at 41 locations across the island.

These include 40 pop-up ATMs as well as 21 existing ATMs at self-service branches.

The number is higher than last year's 40 ATMs across 20 locations, DBS noted.

No prior booking is needed to visit the ATMs.

Check out their locations and queue situations here from Jan. 25 - Feb. 11:

Top image by Zhangxin Zheng