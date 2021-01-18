All slots for collection of new notes at DBS from Jan. 25-29 snapped up within hours

This year, anyone who wants crisp new notes for their red packets will need to make an appointment with their local banks -- DBS, OCBC, and UOB -- before visiting any branches.

This was previously announced by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) on Jan. 11, 2021.

For DBS, there are two reservation dates: Jan. 18 and 24.

All slots for Jan. 25-29 taken up

On Jan. 18, DBS announced at that all collection slots for Jan. 25 to Jan 29 have been taken up as of 1:30pm.

"We understand your disappointment in not securing a slot," DBS said in a Facebook post.

More slots will be available for reservation on Jan. 24, they added.

DBS also encouraged customers to reserve DBS QR Gift packs, also known as QR Ang Baos, and have them mailed to their doorstep for free.

Their Facebook post:

Pre-booking

Two groups are exempted from the pre-booking: those 60 and above, and persons with disabilities.

New notes can also be withdrawn without a prior booking at pop-up ATMs by DBS.

A total of 61 ATMs disbursing new and good-as-new notes will also be available at 41 locations across the island.

These include 40 pop-up ATMs, as well as 21 existing ATMs at self-service branches.

No prior booking is needed to visit the ATMs.

Top photo by Zheng Zhangxin, Tanya Ong.