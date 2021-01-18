Daniel Dae Kim, 52, lands first leading role after 31-year career

After a career spanning 31 years, Korean-American actor Daniel Dae Kim has finally landed his first-ever leading role.

According to Variety, Kim, 52, will star in the second season of National Geographic's "The Hot Zone".

The scientific thriller series will depict the anonymous bioterror attacks of 2001 that caused panic in the United States weeks after the September 11 attacks.

It follows on a highly-rated first season about an Ebola outbreak in 1989.

Here's the trailer for the first season:

In the second season of the anthology series, Kim will portray Matthew Ryker, an FBI agent with a specialty in microbiology, reported Deadline.

Biggest role of a long career

The 52-year-old reacted to the news with an understated tweet, pointing out that it was the "first series lead" of his long career.

Hardly the biggest news given what’s going on in the world today,

But after 31 years of working in TV, this is my first series lead. https://t.co/Z6IuoWL0f7 — Daniel Dae Kim (@danieldaekim) January 13, 2021

He will star alongside Tony Goldwyn, who will play Bruce Ivins, a brilliant microbiologist who becomes embroiled in the hunt to find the 2001 anthrax killer.

Best known for his roles in "Hawaii Five-0" and "Lost", "The Hot Zone: Anthrax" will represent the biggest role of Kim's career so far after years of playing supporting characters and "blink-and-miss" appearances in various movies and shows.

Kim has also spotted recently campaigning for Asian-American entrepreneur and politician Andrew Yang in his bid to become the mayor of New York City.

Thank you to @danieldaekim and all of the incredible volunteers in Elmhurst today registering voters and talking about the future of New York City! 😀https://t.co/5lJdWUNjeq pic.twitter.com/n3hQ2JBk0u — Andrew Yang🧢🗽🇺🇸 (@AndrewYang) January 15, 2021

Image from Daniel Dae Kim's Facebook page

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here