Daiso S'pore launches online store but with only over 400 items

S$5 basic delivery fee applies.

Fasiha Nazren | January 18, 2021, 11:48 AM

Japanese discount shop Daiso offers its wares at a very affordable price of S$2 per item, but queues at the outlets can get very long at times.

So here's some good news for people who aren't really fond of queueing.

Daiso's online store

Daiso Singapore has launched its online shop on Jan. 18, 2021.

The online platform carries over 400 Daiso products across 24 categories including cleaning supplies, makeup, stationery, kitchen tools, storage solutions, and more.

While the online platform may not offer as many products as its physical outlets, shoppers can still find useful items like:

Box with lid for CDs and DVDs

Photo from Daiso Singapore's website.

Drop-in toilet cleaner (three pieces)

Photo from Daiso Singapore's website.

Egg timer

Photo from Daiso Singapore's website.

Microfiber cleaning cloth (two pieces)

Photo from Daiso Singapore's website.

Suction hook screw

Photo from Daiso Singapore's website.

Vacuum seal bag

Photo from Daiso Singapore's website.

S$5 delivery fee applies

Just like the physical outlets, the online store sells all items at S$2 each.

The products available on the site can only be ordered and delivered within Singapore.

However, there is a basic delivery fee of S$5 (which is the price of two-and-a-half Daiso products).

According to the website, the delivery fee may differ depending on the weight of the items purchased.

Customers are also required to make a minimum purchase of five items.

You can find out more about Daiso's online shop here.

Top image from Daiso Singapore and Singapore Expats on Facebook.

