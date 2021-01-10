Cyclist stops in yellow box at Tiong Bahru junction, flashes finger at truck driver who nearly hits him

Travelling on Singapore's roads is really stressful, especially when cyclists and drivers are competing for the same space.

SG Road Vigilante posted this YouTube video which illustrated this tension.

In the video, a cyclist can be seen stopped within a yellow box.

For those who aren't aware, motorists, and by extension cyclists aren't allowed to stop while in a yellow box so as to allow traffic to move in from the adjacent side of a junction.

A tipper truck moves in from the cyclist's left and nearly hits him, if not for the cyclist's quick reflexes.

The truck driver gestures with his hand, and the cyclist gestures back, and ultimately flashes the driver the finger.

Many commenters online blasted the cyclist for not obeying traffic rules and being careless.

Top image via SG Road Vigilante/YouTube.