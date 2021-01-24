S'pore man documents crocodile devouring monitor lizard at Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve

Although most of us spend our days in the concrete jungle of urban Singapore, once in a while, nature will remind us that we are surrounded by wildlife.

And one man in Singapore witnessed the wildness of wildlife firsthand on Saturday (Jan. 23) when he saw a giant crocodile feast on its lunch in the form of a Malayan water monitor at Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve.

Documenting the crocodile's meal

On Saturday (Jan. 23) night, William Ko shared a series of five photos that he took at Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve of the crocodile's process of eating its meal in the Facebook group Nature Society (Singapore).

To start the saga, here's the "chonky croc" (in the words of Ko) chilling out in the sun and baring its pearly whites (and sightly less whites) as it prepared for its feast:

Suddenly, the crocodile chomped on the monitor lizard, biting it into smaller pieces.

Next, the giant reptile appeared to take its snack and swing it, whacking it against the ground at the edge of the wetlands.

Blood sprayed everywhere.

Back to more swinging and chomping.

"The tissue, muscle and ligaments start to degrade and tear off," wrote Ko.

Finally, the crocodile began to enjoy its meal. Bon appétit!

You can see Ko's post, which has been shared more than 1,800 times on Facebook, here.

