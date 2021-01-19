Back

S'pore man allegedly uses credit card he found to buy 4 bottles of wine, coffee machine & more

Shopping spree.

Lean Jinghui | January 19, 2021, 06:52 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A 52-year-old man has been arrested for suspected credit card fraud.

On Jan. 1, police received a report from a victim who discovered several unauthorised transactions made via his missing credit card.

Amounting to more than $2000

The 52-year-old man had allegedly found the victim's credit card and purchased two pairs of shoes, four bottles of wine, a coffee machine, some coffee capsules and a shirt.

The items amounted to a sum of more than $2000.

Image via SPF

The perpetrator was eventually identified and arrested by police on Jan. 18.

Charged

According to the police report, the man will be charged in court with cheating on Jan. 20.

The offence of cheating carries a jail term of up to 10 years, and a fine.

To avoid such incidents, the police also recommended credit and debit card holders opt for SMS notifications in case of unauthorised charges, and to call the card issuing bank immediately in the event that their card gets lost or stolen.

Top image via Unsplash and SPF

Dutch designer apologises after comments on M'sia's culture & the baju kurung goes viral

Malaysian netizens were angered by her comments.

January 19, 2021, 07:02 PM

Burmese actor becomes viral sensation after posting photos of himself in monk attire

January 19, 2021, 06:57 PM

Never-say-die elderly man on PMA returns to Waterway Point shop to shoplift another wallet after 1 year

Lightning not only thing that strikes twice.

January 19, 2021, 06:37 PM

NSF given 18 months' probation for cheating MSF of S$2,500 in Covid-19 grants

He made eight false declarations on behalf of his parents and friends.

January 19, 2021, 06:26 PM

Pilot for S'pore nightclubs & karaoke outlets deferred due to rise in community cases

Deferred until further notice.

January 19, 2021, 06:14 PM

Win a 2D1N staycation, S$888 cash ang baos, OSIM massagers & more at Chinatown Point this CNY 2021

Huat ah.

January 19, 2021, 05:58 PM

Up to 70% off steamboat items at Jurong warehouse from Jan. 23, including abalone, kurobuta pork & more

Good deals.

January 19, 2021, 05:52 PM

81-year-old man to be charged for operating 2 unlicensed massage establishments in Hougang & Aljunied

He could also be convicted for operating a non-permitted enterprise during Circuit Breaker.

January 19, 2021, 05:43 PM

Korean YouTuber says sorry to Chinese fans for liking a comment that says kimchi is a Korean dish

That's quite a pickle.

January 19, 2021, 05:19 PM

SIA achieves highest rating in global airline audit, at least 200 points above minimum gold standard

Number one.

January 19, 2021, 05:15 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.