S'pore man allegedly uses credit card he found to buy 4 bottles of wine, coffee machine & more

A 52-year-old man has been arrested for suspected credit card fraud.

On Jan. 1, police received a report from a victim who discovered several unauthorised transactions made via his missing credit card.

Amounting to more than $2000

The 52-year-old man had allegedly found the victim's credit card and purchased two pairs of shoes, four bottles of wine, a coffee machine, some coffee capsules and a shirt.

The items amounted to a sum of more than $2000.

The perpetrator was eventually identified and arrested by police on Jan. 18.

Charged

According to the police report, the man will be charged in court with cheating on Jan. 20.

The offence of cheating carries a jail term of up to 10 years, and a fine.

To avoid such incidents, the police also recommended credit and debit card holders opt for SMS notifications in case of unauthorised charges, and to call the card issuing bank immediately in the event that their card gets lost or stolen.

Top image via Unsplash and SPF