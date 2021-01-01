Back

Crash Landing on You stars Hyun Bin & Son Ye-jin are dating

Congrats!

Zhangxin Zheng | January 01, 2021, 01:28 PM

Crash Landing on You stars Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin are dating, South Korean celebrity news media Dispatch revealed on Friday, Jan. 1.

Dispatch has a tradition of revealing new celebrity couples at the start of each year.

It was reported that the male and female leads of the popular drama, both 38 years old, have been dating for eight months.

There have been dating rumours between the two since 2018, according to Koreaboo.

Soompi reported that the couple's agencies have issued statements to confirm the news.

The agencies said that both actors met through projects and had developed feelings after the end of filming Crash Landing on You.

